Utility and Review Board sides with Halifax Water in stormwater charge dispute

A woman with a cellphone tower on her property will have to pay Halifax Water’s much higher commercial stormwater fee, Nova Scotia’s Utility and Review Board (UARB) ruled this week. Property owners across HRM, even most outside Halifax Water’s water and sewer service area, pay an annual bill for stormwater services like ditches and culverts….

