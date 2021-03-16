2 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Nova Scotia on Tuesday, March 16

Two new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Tuesday, March 16).

Both cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — one is a close contact of a previously announced case and the other is under investigation.

There are 17 known active cases in the province. Two people are in hospital with the disease, both in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 2 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 3 in the Dartmouth/ Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 5 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 1 in the Cumberland Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 6 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,646 tests yesterday.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following locations:

Wednesday: Halifax Convention Centre, noon-6pm

Friday: Dalhousie University Goldberg Building, noon-7:30pm

Friday: Glasgow Square Theatre, New Glasgow, 1-7:30pm

Friday: Dalhousie University Goldberg Building, noon-7:30pm

Saturday, Glasgow Square Theatre, New Glasgow, 9:30am-5pm

Saturday: Dalhousie University Goldberg Building, 11am-6pm

Sunday: Halifax Convention Centre, noon-5pm

Sunday: Liverpool Legion, noon-7pm

Monday: Liverpool Legion, 9:30m-4:30pm

Monday: Halifax Convention Centre, noon-6pm

You can also get tested at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here.

As of end of day yesterday, 50,144 doses of vaccine have been administered — 33,494 first doses and 16,650 second doses.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 1.1) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

