1. COVID-19

Two new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Nova Scotia yesterday (Thursday, Jan. 21).

Both cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Northern Zone — one is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada; the second is connected to École acadienne de Truro, a pre-primary to grade 12 school in Truro. The school case came in after the reporting deadline and so won’t appear on the province’s COVID dashboard until later today.

There are 22 known active cases in the province. No one is in hospital with the disease.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 8 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 3 in the Bedford / Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 5 in the Colchester / East Hants Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 1 in the Cumberland Community Health Network in the Northern Zone

• 3 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 1 active case in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network in the Western Zone

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 1,589 tests Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 9,827 doses of vaccine have been administered. Of those, 2,696 people have received their second dose.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the possible exposure map:

2. North Street

“Three people who live near the corner of Oxford and North streets are appealing the municipality’s approval of a development proposal for the site where a developer started demolition before every tenant had moved out,” reports Zane Woodford:

At its meeting next week, Halifax regional council’s Regional Centre Community Council is scheduled to hear the appeal of the decision to approve Mosaik Properties’ plan for a seven-storey, 128-unit residential building on the site of Ardmore Hall — 6399, 6395 and 6389 North St., with frontage on North, Oxford, and Seaforth Streets. … This is the same property where Mosaik Properties, owned by George Giannoulis, started demolition before one of its tenants had moved out of the building. The Chronicle Herald first reported on the incident, following other instances of the developer trying to push the tenant out. Giannoulis denied it in an email to the Examiner writing, “Contrary to the report in the Chronicle Herald, I can assure you that no one was living in that building during the demolition.” But the municipality, which gave the developer a demolition permit on Sep. 25, 2020, sent a news release last week confirming there was a tenant still living there when demolition began.

Click here to read “Neighbours appeal approval of Halifax development where demolition started before eviction was complete.”

There will be a COVID update at 1pm today.

3. Edibles

“The pandemic has housebound Canadians spending more time in their kitchens, and it turns out an increasing number aren’t just baking bread,” reports Yvette d’Entremont:

They’re baking with bud. A recent poll conducted by Dalhousie University suggests that since the start of the pandemic, 11.2% of Canadians have made their own cannabis edibles for the first time.

Click here to read “Stirring the pot: more Canadians cooking with cannabis during pandemic.”

4. Karen Casey to retire

Deputy Premier Karen Casey, who is MLA for Colchester North and the minister of Finance, announced yesterday that she will not run for reelection in the next provincial election.

Casey was first elected as a PC MLA in 2006, and crossed the floor to the Liberals in January 2011.

5. Racism at WalMart

April Lawton says her husband was racially profiled at the Mumford Walmart. We’ve attempted to contact Lawton, and may have more later.

6. Racism at Dal

So the JRJ #ChairChat got zoom bombed as i said in an earlier tweet. i didnt think to take a pic of those in the waiting room wanting to jump in and join the bomb, or those already in the call bombing… nor did i record the racist, misogynist, homophobic trash that folks said https://t.co/7dNGxUXoEn — JRJCHAIR (@JRJCHAIR) January 20, 2021

On Wednesday, Dr. OmiSoore Dryden hosted a “chair chat” via Zoom for Black students in health studies, an event that was intended to be a safe and supportive conversation.

Instead, it was “bombed” by racists. In a Twitter thread, Dryden said that although she can’t be certain it was people associated with Dalhousie who intruded, this was the first such chair chat that was invaded, and it was also the first chat that was advertised across campus.

Yesterday, Dal president Deep Saini issued a statement:

Dalhousie University is deeply disturbed to learn that Dr. OmiSoore Dryden, the James R. Johnson Chair in Black Canadian Studies, Faculty of Medicine, and event participants were subject to anti-Black racist comments and other slurs during an online event Wednesday evening. The statements made during the online session were abhorrent, unwelcome and fundamentally against Dalhousie’s values. We value our diverse community. These actions are reprehensible and Dalhousie University unequivocally condemns these cowardly acts of anti-Black racism. Equally concerning is that the session was a “Chair Chat,” one of a series hosted by Dr. Dryden to provide safe space for Black students in Medicine, Health and Graduate Studies. It is deeply troubling that what was supposed to be a safe space for our employees and our students was violated by anti-Black racism and other unacceptable comments. The Dalhousie community stands with Dr. Dryden, the students and all those affected by this incident and condemns all forms of racism and discrimination in the strongest terms. We will continue to focus on strengthening our resilience, resistance and efforts moving forward. In recent months, remote environments have demonstrated challenges in ensuring safe spaces for everyone. Our Information Technology Services staff and Dalhousie Security Services are currently looking into the comments that were made to see if the individuals involved are identifiable. We continue to work to ensure that we provide inclusive, safe spaces to the best of our abilities. We encourage anyone affected by these events to reach out to the university for available resources and supports. For faculty, staff and students, we encourage those who need it to reach out to our colleagues in Human Rights and Equity Services for support at 902-494-6672 and Dal.ca/HRES . Students may also find support through Dalhousie’s Student Health & Wellness Centre, committed to providing quality primary and mental health care services. Appointments may be booked online or by calling 902-494-2171. Employee and Family Assistance is also available for confidential support at 1-800-387-4765 or http://workhealthlife.com

7. Fake cops

As we all know, last April a man impersonating an RCMP officer killed 22 people across Nova Scotia.

So a press release from the RCMP Wednesday was especially disturbing:

Antigonish RCMP have arrested a 23-year-old man from Antigonish for Impersonation of a Police Officer and seized a vehicle. Members recently responded to complaints of a suspect driving what looked like an unmarked police vehicle in the Halifax Regional Municipality and Antigonish County. Police believe that the suspect may have used this mock police vehicle to pull over other vehicles. The RCMP arrested the suspect without incident at a residence in Antigonish and seized a vehicle matching the description. The suspect has been released from custody on conditions and will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on March 24, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Antigonish RCMP believe that there may be additional unreported incidents where this vehicle was used to attempt to pull people over between the areas of Halifax and Antigonish. The seized vehicle can be described as a white 2013 Ford Taurus with reflective striping along both sides with a microphone attached to the dashboard, LED lights and a black push bar mounted on the grill. If members of the public have seen this vehicle and know of an incident of this nature, please contact Cst. Trevor Arsenault at Antigonish Detachment, 902-863-6500.

Last March, a month before the mass murders, I wrote about yet another look-alike police car used in a crime spree:

On January 3, a couple and their 10-year-old son were driving down Lucasville Road, going the speed limit and otherwise minding their own business, when they were passed on a solid yellow line by a Ford Crown Victoria. The car was distinctive: it was white, but had a black hood and black trunk. After they were passed, the driver of the Crown Vic held started waving an assault-style rifle out the window, apparently in an attempt to scare the family. That, anyway, is the allegation made by RCMP Corporal Andy Bezanson in court documents obtained by the Halifax Examiner. … Bezanson sent out an email to all the cops saying, hey, look out for the white Crown Vic with black hood and trunk, and if you see it, detain the driver. RCMP Constable Dustyn Durette emailed back to say that back in December, he tried to stop the same car while it was going “150-200 km/hr” on Hammonds Plains Road. Durette smartly decided it’d be too much of a danger to chase the car. The day after Bezanson sent the email, Constable Adam Melo, who works in a plain clothes unit, happened to see a white Crown Vic with a black hood parked in the parking lot of Alexandra’s Pizza on Hammonds Plains Road “as if it was conducting speed radar.” But alas, Melo hadn’t yet read Bezanson’s email, so didn’t know to interrogate the driver. The “as if conducting speed radar” is interesting because Crown Vics are very often used as police cars, and are often painted white with black hoods and trunks, like this 2005 Crown Vic, which is being sold as surplus in Alabama for just $4,850: … I first thought that the owner of the Crown Vic harassing people on Lucasville Road probably bought the car at a police auction. But later in Bezanson’s narrative, I read that the 2008 Crown Vic was painted white, but the hood and the trunk of the car were “painted in a messy black thick paint,” as if the owner splashed house paint or some such on it to make it look like a police car.

So three times in the last year, violent men have been found driving look-alike police cars in Nova Scotia. We have a problem.

Yesterday, Brett Ruskin reported for the CBC that:

Nine months after a gunman used a replica police vehicle during a deadly shooting rampage in Nova Scotia, the federal government is suspending the sale of all surplus RCMP vehicles. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the moratorium takes effect immediately.

But of course they won’t be able to outlaw the Ford Tauruses or Crown Vics, so people will still be able to paint cars to look like police cars.

Justice Minister Mark Furey, himself a former RCMP officer, told reporters yesterday that he will introduce legislation to outlaw the use of second-hand police equipment.

Furey additionally said the public has the right to ask for identification of any police officer — badge and service number. “They have the right to satisfy themselves that the person stopping them is in fact a police officer.”

Of course, that would have provided no safety for Heather O’Brien or Kristen Beaton, victims in the April tragedy who were apparently “pulled over” by the murderer. And surely Furey must know that in the real world police officers do not take kindly to people demanding their credentials.

I wrote about the fake cop problem in two posts soon after the mass murders, and it’s worth reposting those today:

[I]mpersonating cops is nothing new, and it’s long been associated with people who are violent. Examiner contributor Evelyn White points me to a 2011 New York Times article, “In Florida, Criminals Pose as Police More Frequently and for More Violent Ends,” by reporter As long as police officers have worn uniforms and carried badges, criminals have dressed like them to try to win the trust of potential victims. Now the impersonators are far more sophisticated, according to nearly a dozen city police chiefs and detectives across the country. In South Florida, seemingly an incubator of law-breaking innovation, police impersonators have become better organized and, most troubling to law enforcement officials, more violent. The practice is so common that the Miami-Dade Police Department has a Police Impersonator Unit. Since the unit was established in 2007, it has arrested or had encounters with more than 80 phony officers in Miami-Dade County, and the frequency has increased in recent months, said Lt. Daniel Villanueva, who heads the unit. “It’s definitely a trend,” Lieutenant Villanueva said. “They use the guise of being a police officer to knock on a door, and the victim lowers their guard for just a second. At that point, it’s too late.” Some police impersonators commit violent crimes like home invasions, car-jackings, rapes and, rarely, murders. Last summer, a Tampa man impersonating an undercover officer used a badge and a siren to pull over a 28-year-old woman and rape her. In January, the man, Luis Harris, 31, was convicted of sexual battery, grand theft, kidnapping and impersonating a police officer, among other charges. A judge sentenced Mr. Harris to life in prison. Other police impersonators, police chiefs and detectives say, masquerade as officers for more benign reasons, like trying to scare or impress someone. “Usually,” Detective Baez said, “the wannabe cop outfits their vehicles with police lights and fake insignias to fulfill some psychological need.” I’ve come across this 2013 article in the Guelph Mercury about Ontario Justice Norman Douglas convicting a man named Dale Smart of impersonating a cop, but downplaying the crime: Douglas said it’s a serious infraction when people impersonate police, noting Smart’s elaborate uniform when discovered some time after midnight on June 6, 2012. He said it’s not illegal to impersonate others. “Some people impersonate Elvis,” said the judge, a well-known Presley imitator. “He went to a lot of effort to look like a peace officer,” Douglas said. But he said Smart didn’t have a Criminal Code record and wants to further his education. Douglas added there was no indication police sense Smart is a danger. “I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt,” Douglas said in deciding not to jail him. Impersonating a cop is illegal in Canada. Section 130(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada reads: Personating peace officer Everyone commits an offence who

(a) falsely represents himself to be a peace officer or a public officer; or

(b) not being a peace officer or public officer, uses a badge or article of uniform or equipment in a manner that is likely to cause persons to believe that he is a peace officer or a public officer, as the case may be. Violation is punishable with up to five years in prison. People smarter than me can explore why violent and murderous people sometimes have the psychological need to identify as cops, but I don’t think it’s as simple as “it lets me get away with stuff.” … But this is not just some “Florida Man” thing; it happens everywhere in North America. New York Times reporter Don Van Natta Jr. related one story from Chicago: This happened in Chicago when a 14-year-old boy named Vincent Richardson donned police garb and walked into the Third District precinct during morning roll call in January 2009. Officers handed him a radio and told him to ride along with a female officer. The teenager even helped make an arrest. “After four or five hours, she asks, ‘Who is this guy?’” recalled Jody P. Weis, who was the Chicago police superintendent at the time. “He’s in a uniform, he has a goofy badge, he doesn’t have a weapon and he’s a high school kid. It was so embarrassing.” (The embarrassment did not end there for Mr. Weis, who said he had recommended against punishing the teenager in juvenile court because no harm had been done. Three months later, the boy was arrested and charged with stealing a car. Last week, he was arrested on several weapons charges.) Last night, Philip Moscovitch alerted me to this article from Chris Halliday, a reporter with the Orangeville (Ontario) Banner: The OPP has “no idea” why there are people pretending to be police officers and stopping motorists to check their essential worker status during the coronavirus pandemic. … Police have released details about two separate and unrelated incidents with different suspects and vehicles occurring in Fergus and Puslinch on April 14 and 17 respectively. A-25-year-old Puslinch man has been arrested in connection to the April 17 incident. The OPP is advising the public that police are not conducting random traffic stops to check motorists’ work status during the COVID-19 pandemic, nor are drivers required to prove they are an essential worker to police. I’m reminded that the Halifax police department may have added to the confusion when it issued these tweets on April 12: In response, privacy lawyer David Fraser reminded people that the health orders do not make “recreational travel” illegal. Fraser continued: If you are pulled over driving a car, you have an obligation to provide your license, your vehicle registration and your proof of insurance. You have no obligation to provide any other information. You can say “I don’t talk to the police.” If you are a passenger in the car that has been pulled over arbitrarily, you have NO obligation to answer any questions of the officer or to provide ID or proof of where you live. You can say “I don’t talk to the police.” Halliday, the reporter at the Orangeville Banner, relates advice the OPP offers: • If you feel you’re being stopped by someone impersonating a police officer and fear for your safety, call 911 and provide your location.

• Do not get out of vehicle.

• Lock your door.

• Crack your window low enough to pass your licence and registration.

• Ask the officer for further identification (i.e., badge).

• Ask them to call dispatch on their radio in front of you to verify that the officer is not fake. Ask for another officer to attend that location. Other points to consider when being pulled over include: • Slow down, put four-ways on or signal to let the officer know you see them. Drive to a well-lit area with people around if possible.

• Be observant: Is the officer wearing a full police uniform or a plain clothes officer with a badge? Is he or she professional looking as opposed to unkempt?

• What does the police vehicle look like? Is the cruiser equipped with proper emergency equipment or does it look old, broken down or like something bought at a police auction? Yes, it sucks that police officers now have the additional burden of people suspecting that they aren’t even actual police, but such is the world we live in.

