These are the 22 people murdered in Nova Scotia on April 18-19, 2020

Lisa McCully

Lisa was a school teacher who was instrumental in keeping the Debert Elementary School open;

Gina Goulet

Gina was a denturist in Shubenacadie, a two-time cancer survivor, avid sport fisher and Cuban salsa dancer. “She really loved life,” her daughter Amelia Butler told the Globe and Mail. “She was a fighter.”

Gina had two beloved dogs. One was seriously injured but has now fully recovered according to a Facebook post written by Amelia’s husband David.

Lillian Hyslop

Lillian Hyslop was a resident of Wentworth;

Heather O’Brien

Heather O’Brien was a nurse with the Victorian Order of Nurses;

Greg Blair and Jamie Blair

Greg Blair and Jamie Blair, a married couple. Greg worked at a propane company in Truro;

Cst. Heidi Stevenson

Constable Heidi Stevenson was an RCMP officer killed in the line of duty.

Alanna Jenkins and Sean McLeod

Alanna Jenkins and Sean McLeod were a couple, both working for Correctional Services Canada. Alanna was a Correctional Manager at the Nova Institution for Women in Truro, and Sean was a Correctional Manager at Springhill Institution.

Sean’s daughter Taylor Andrews described her father and step-mother to HubNow reporter Raissa Tetanish: “I want people to remember they were the nicest, selfless, and happiest people that I knew. They lived a life that they loved.”

Jolene Oliver, Emily Tuck, and Aaron (Friar) Tuck

Emily Tuck was a 17-year-old budding musician, and her parents, Jolene Oliver and Aaron (Friar) Tuck.

Corrie Ellison

According to his brother Clinton, posting on Facebook, Corrie Ellison was killed after going to help with a house fire in Portapique. “[Barely] got away with my own life,” wrote Clinton. “I hid in the woods for over three hours. My heart goes out to all others [affected].”

The Globe and Mail reports that Corrie was a social services worker in his 40’s from Truro.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started in support of Corrie’s brother Clinton, by friend Katie Green.

Tom Bagley

Tom Bagley was a retired firefighter and according to many accounts a born helper to those in need. He was killed after going over to lend a hand when he saw the house of Alana Jenkins and Sean McLeod was on fire Sunday morning. His daughter Charlene told CBC New Brunswick: “He saved lives on a daily basis. He puts his life at risk always. He was my hero.”

Kristen Beaton

Kristen was a continuing care assistant with the Victorian Order of Nurses.

Joey Webber

Dawn Madsen and Frank Gulenchyn

Joy and Peter Bond

John Zahl and Elizabeth Joanne Thomas

