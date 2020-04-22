Halifax Examiner

These are the 22 people murdered in Nova Scotia on April 18-19, 2020

Leave a Comment

Lisa McCully

Lisa McCully. Photo: Facebook

Lisa was a school teacher who was instrumental in keeping the Debert Elementary School open;

Gina Goulet

Gina Goulet. Photo: Facebook and LinkedIn.

Gina was a denturist in Shubenacadie, a two-time cancer survivor, avid sport fisher and Cuban salsa dancer. “She really loved life,” her daughter Amelia Butler told the Globe and Mail. “She was a fighter.”

Gina had two beloved dogs. One was seriously injured but has now fully recovered according to a Facebook post written by Amelia’s husband David.

Lillian Hyslop

Lillian Hyslop. Photo: Facebook

Lillian Hyslop was a resident of Wentworth;

Heather O’Brien

Heather O’Brien with her daughter Darcy Dobson. Photo: Facebook.

Heather O’Brien was a nurse with the Victorian Order of Nurses;

Greg Blair and Jamie Blair

Gina and Greg Blair. Photo: Facebook

Greg Blair and Jamie Blair, a married couple. Greg worked at a propane company in Truro;

Cst. Heidi Stevenson

Heidi Stevenson. Photo: RCMP

Constable Heidi Stevenson was an RCMP officer killed in the line of duty.

Alanna Jenkins and Sean McLeod

Alanna Jenkins and Sean McLeod. Photo: Facebook

Alanna Jenkins and Sean McLeod were a couple, both working for Correctional Services Canada. Alanna was a Correctional Manager at the Nova Institution for Women in Truro, and Sean was a Correctional Manager at Springhill Institution.

Sean’s daughter Taylor Andrews described her father and step-mother to HubNow reporter Raissa Tetanish: “I want people to remember they were the nicest, selfless, and happiest people that I knew. They lived a life that they loved.”

Jolene Oliver, Emily Tuck, and Aaron (Friar) Tuck

Jolene Oliver, Emily Tuck and Aaron (Friar) Tuck. Photo: GoFundMe

Emily Tuck was a 17-year-old budding musician, and her parents, Jolene Oliver and Aaron (Friar) Tuck.

Corrie Ellison

Corrie Ellison, photo: Facebook

According to his brother Clinton, posting on Facebook, Corrie Ellison was killed after going to help with a house fire in Portapique. “[Barely] got away with my own life,” wrote Clinton. “I hid in the woods for over three hours. My heart goes out to all others [affected].”

The Globe and Mail reports that Corrie was a social services worker in his 40’s from Truro.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started in support of Corrie’s brother Clinton, by friend Katie Green.

Tom Bagley

Tom Bagley. Photo: Facebook

Tom Bagley was a retired firefighter and according to many accounts a born helper to those in need. He was killed after going over to lend a hand when he saw the house of Alana Jenkins and Sean McLeod was on fire Sunday morning.  His daughter Charlene told CBC New Brunswick: “He saved lives on a daily basis. He puts his life at risk always.  He was my hero.”

Kristen Beaton

Kristen Beaton and family. Photo: Facebook

Kristen was a continuing care assistant with the Victorian Order of Nurses.

Joey Webber

Joey Webber was described as someone who always had a smile. A GoFundMe campaign established for his wife and daughters has already raised more than $51,000. Photo: GoFundMe.

Dawn Madsen and Frank Gulenchyn

Dawn and Frank Gulenchyn. Photo: Facebook.

Joy and Peter Bond 

Joy and Peter Bond. Photo: Facebook

John Zahl and Elizabeth Joanne Thomas

John Zahl and Elizabeth Joanne Thomas. Photo: Facebook

