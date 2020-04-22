“There’s a person down there with a gun”: first responder audio from the beginning of the murder spree

The Halifax Examiner has obtained audio of first responders responding to the call to Portapique Saturday night, soon after the mass murder spree began.

This audio clip starts at about 11:08pm Saturday night.

Here’s a rough transcript of that audio:

So there’s a structure fire. There’s a person down there with a gun. They’re still looking for him. The patient we have got shot by him. He was just down there observing the fire, checking out the fire, so there could be other patients around the fire that could be gone already, but we’re not sure. Police are stationed at the end of the road there on the 2, not letting anybody down any further but it’s very vague what’s going on down there but there is for sure multiple patients down there [garbled]

This post will be updated with more audio.

