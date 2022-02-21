Halifax Examiner

There was a small “convoy” protest in Halifax Saturday

This long weekend, a group called the Nova Scotians For Freedom held what they called a Nova Scotia three-day open air town hall convoy. Supporters were in Halifax on Sunday.

Tim Bousquet — who attended both — noted he wasn’t sure what to expect after trucks and protestors were cleared from the streets of downtown Ottawa on Saturday.

“But yesterday’s protest was much smaller, and honestly, less angry. Maybe the Ottawa events deflated spirits, and lowered numbers. Sure, the protest was ridiculous, but the ‘feel’ of it was maybe a quarter of what it was the week before, both in size and energy,” he wrote on Twitter.

During a wrap-up conversation Sunday night on the Zello app channel used by the Nova Scotia convoy supporters, one of the organizers said he was “blown away” by the “fantastic” support in Greenwood, Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, Bridgewater, and Liverpool over the weekend.

“And Halifax, you guys did an amazing job given the circumstances. I know it was a bit confusing today. Definitely some communication issues between the police, between us, and a few of the other factors but you guys did fantastic under the circumstances and you got everyone where they needed to go safely,” the moderator who goes by the handle ‘Wolfishradical’ said.

“Can’t ask for anything more. We’re going to keep tightening this down, making it smoother as we go but it’s looking pretty fantastic now. We’ve made a huge impact.”

What follows are a few photos of Sunday’s rally and some of the people who showed up.

A group of Canadian flag-waving people gather at Parade Square in Halifax.

A group gathered at Parade Square on Sunday afternoon before supporters were asked to go to Citadel Hill. Photo: Yvette d’Entremont

Citadel Hill and a number of Canada flag-waving protestors.

Rally protestors at Citadel Hill on Sunday. Photo: Yvette d’Entremont

Halifax Regional Police walking towards the crowd gathering at the corner of Bell Road on Sunday. Photo: Yvette d’Entremont

Protestors hold signs against public health mandates and chat with a man draped in a Canadian flag.

Protestors waiting for Sunday’s rally to begin. Photo: Yvette d’Entremont

Rally supporters with Canadian flags and an 'Arrest Trudeau' sign

Waiting for convoy organizers to arrive. Photo: Yvette d’Entremont

Some of the crowd lined up along Bell Road on Sunday. Photo: Yvette d’Entremont

A ‘Trudeuamania’ sign placed in the gate at the Garrison Grounds where rally participants gathered on Sunday. Photo: Yvette d’Entremont

A man holds a gas receptacle with the word 'freedom' written on it

A man holds a gas receptacle with the word ‘freedom’ written on it. Photo: Yvette d’Entremont

A supporter's vehicle staying "Truckers we stand with you. No more mandates" arriving at the Garrison Grounds on Sunday.

A supporter’s vehicle arriving at the Garrison Grounds on Sunday. Photo: Yvette d’Entremont

A few upside down Canadian flags on display/

There were several upside down Canadian flags on display at Sunday’s rally. Photo: Yvette d’Entremont

A small vehicle that says 'Keep on truckin' with false statistics about the federal vaccination program, including that 10% were forced at gunpoint.

A supporter’s vehicle near the rally site. Photo: Yvette d’Entremont

 

  1. I disagree with their message but they didn’t invade, occupy and hold Halifax hostage they didn’t threaten locals and blast their horns all night.

    They waved their flags and their signs and likely yelled some stuff, then they moved on.

    Sounds like a legitimate protest demonstration to me.

