There was a small “convoy” protest in Halifax Saturday

This long weekend, a group called the Nova Scotians For Freedom held what they called a Nova Scotia three-day open air town hall convoy. Supporters were in Halifax on Sunday.

Tim Bousquet — who attended both — noted he wasn’t sure what to expect after trucks and protestors were cleared from the streets of downtown Ottawa on Saturday.

“But yesterday’s protest was much smaller, and honestly, less angry. Maybe the Ottawa events deflated spirits, and lowered numbers. Sure, the protest was ridiculous, but the ‘feel’ of it was maybe a quarter of what it was the week before, both in size and energy,” he wrote on Twitter.

During a wrap-up conversation Sunday night on the Zello app channel used by the Nova Scotia convoy supporters, one of the organizers said he was “blown away” by the “fantastic” support in Greenwood, Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, Bridgewater, and Liverpool over the weekend.

“And Halifax, you guys did an amazing job given the circumstances. I know it was a bit confusing today. Definitely some communication issues between the police, between us, and a few of the other factors but you guys did fantastic under the circumstances and you got everyone where they needed to go safely,” the moderator who goes by the handle ‘Wolfishradical’ said.

“Can’t ask for anything more. We’re going to keep tightening this down, making it smoother as we go but it’s looking pretty fantastic now. We’ve made a huge impact.”

What follows are a few photos of Sunday’s rally and some of the people who showed up.