The Tideline: It’s now free to listen!

The Tideline is an arts and culture podcast hosted by Tara Thorne, headquartered in Halifax, showcasing in-depth interviews with the city’s artists, entertainers, and people about town. New episodes will be available to everyone for free, each Thursday, and you can listen to that week’s episode using the direct link in The Tideline’s blurb on the homepage. Oh, there are some old episodes of Examiner Radio on the new platform, so you can listen to those, too.

To get the episodes on your device, you might have to cancel your subscription on whichever streaming service you were using to download it, and re-subscribe to the new platform, but it’s a simple process, and one we hope you’ll agree is worth it. Here’s how to do that:

Visit Buzzsprout, the new platform, by clicking here.

Then, you can choose the streaming service you’d want to use to listen to The Tideline. If you don’t see the streaming service you use, just click “more” and a longer list will show up on the screen. Like this:

About Tara Thorne:

Tara Thorne is a recovering journalist in Halifax, having spent 20 years covering arts and culture in Atlantic Canada with The Coast in Halifax and CBC in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Currently she is the festival coordinator for the Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival and in post-production on her debut feature film Compulsus, due out in 2022. She also leads the rock band Dance Movie.

