The Tideline, episode 2: Tara Thorne with Aquakultre

Episode 2 of The Tideline with Tara Thorne will be published tomorrow (Thursday) morning; a teaser:

This week, Tara catches up with hip hop artist Lance Sampson aka Aquakultre, who’s been poised for a big year since winning CBC Searchlight in 2018, only to find his release date smack in the middle of quarantine. Last week he put out another album, with DJ Uncle Fester, a rap effort featuring the cream of the Sipset crew (and reaching for Tara’s Simpsons-loving heart by calling it Bleeding Gums Murphy). He talks about both journeys as well as the concept of paying it forward, musically and in life. Plus: Neptune Theatre becomes a cinema for a run of the Nova Scotia feature Splinters.

The full episode will be published Thursday morning.

