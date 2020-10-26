The self-isolation requirement for travellers is working

Note: We’re gearing up for the annual Halifax Examiner November subscription drive. This year, we’re going to put together an “Ask Us Anything” session, where readers can ask us whatever they want about the Examiner and our work. (If you don’t know what an Ask Me Anything is, read here.) Philip Moscovitch has agreed to host and produce a podcast, collating questions from readers.

1. “COVID refugees”

“While inter-provincial migration statistics for 2020 won’t be available until early next year, it’s hard to find anyone in Nova Scotia who doesn’t have a story about someone who’s moved to the province over the past three months from big cities like Toronto and Montreal,” reports Jennifer Henderson:

Uncontrolled outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus continues to restrict social interaction in those areas to “just family.” Urban pleasures like going out to catch live music and theatre, or to dine with friends and colleagues are becoming distant memories. The Atlantic Bubble’s low COVID infection rate seems to be a factor in the decision of people in all age groups to seek refuge in the East.

There are of course downsides to people moving here from away, as the locals say. The first is the effect on housing prices, which we’ll get into in future articles. But the most immediate downside is the risk that some of those people don’t self-isolate as required, reports Sharon Montgomery for the Cape Breton Post:

As of Oct. 23, the CBRPS has issued 108 violations under the provincial State of Emergency: five under the Emergency Management Act for entering prohibited areas, closed beaches and parks. A total of 103 violations have been laid under the Health Protection Act, three for not self-isolating and the remainder for not social distancing. The most recent ticket issued was Sept. 25 for an individual reported to not be self-isolating, after arriving back in Sydney from outside of the Atlantic Bubble. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Nova Scotia RCMP has charged 234 people under the Health Protection Act, 53 people under the Emergency Management Act, and five people under the Quarantine Act. So far in October, Nova Scotia RCMP has charged 13 people under the Health Protection Act. Heather Fairbairn, a spokeswoman for the Department of Justice, said as of Oct. 23, 2020, overall in Nova Scotia the department is aware that police agencies in the province had issued at least 744 summary offence tickets for failure to comply with sections of the Health Protection Act orders and the Emergency Management Act directive.

In retrospect, the closure of parks and beaches doesn’t appear to have been necessary, but of course no one knew what was going on just then. I remember a reader expressing concern about going on a hike in the woods, because someone ahead on the trail might have brushed against a branch and transferred the virus to the next hiker who brushed against the same branch. With our better understanding of the disease transmission, that now seems a very unlikely scenario.

And most of the summary offence tickets issued recently seem related to large parties held by Acadia and St. FX students. They of course should be following the gathering limitation rules, but thankfully, so far anyway, those parties haven’t contributed to the spread of the disease.

That’s because the self-isolation requirement for travellers is working. Over the weekend, three new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Nova Scotia, all related to travel outside the Atlantic Bubble. Two of those cases are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone (HRM plus Windsor), and the people self-isolated as required, but their travel generated a potential COVID exposure advisory:

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 on WestJet flight 254 on October 17 from Toronto to Halifax. It departed Toronto at 21:45 pm, landing in Halifax at 12:47 am on Oct. 18. Passengers in rows 1 to 5 seats A, B, C, D are more likely to have had close contact. Passengers in these seats are asked to call 811 for advice and to continue to self-isolate. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on these flights may develop symptoms up to, and including, October 31. Those present on this flight but not in the identified rows and seats should continue to self-isolate as required and self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

The third new case “was diagnosed and recovered in another province but is a Nova Scotia resident in the Eastern Zone,” according to the province’s release. It’s unclear, to me anyway, whether (and if so, how) that person contracted the disease in Nova Scotia or not, but the fact that the case is now resolved suggests it’s highly unlikely there’s further spread here.

We now have just six known active cases in the province.

So good on most travellers for self-isolating as required. We should shower them with praise and drop goodies on their porches. But it is worrying that a handful violate the law. Should we get a second wave, it’s probably going to be caused by either travellers violating the self-isolation rule (consider the two French tourists who refused to self-isolate and re-infected Iceland) or travellers exempt from the rule.

But I’m additionally worried that self-isolation isn’t perfect. Travellers must self-isolate, but those in their household who haven’t travelled don’t need to self-isolate and can be out in the world. We may want to revisit that as case numbers rise elsewhere.

2. Accountability

“Accountability,” writes Stephen Kimber, “ain’t what it used to be. Perhaps it never was. But in these days of cascading crises, it’s hard not to notice just who’s missing in action, or acting without accountability, or playing games with their obligation to accountability.”

Kimber uses three examples — the failure of federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan to deal with the “moderate livelihood” issue, Premier Stephen McNeil’s refusal to allow legislative committees to work or to even call back the legislature, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “see no evil” approach to the WE scandal.

3. Indigenous women in jail

“Last year, 134 Indigenous women were at some point incarcerated in provincial jails — more than double the year before and the highest number in at least four years, according to recently released figures from the Nova Scotia Justice Department,” reports Brooklyn Connolly for the CBC:

Indigenous women represent less than six per cent of the female population in the province. But they accounted for 22 percent of all female inmates in 2019 — the highest proportion since at least 2016, according to the data.

4. Moderate livelihood fishery

“The First Nations chief behind a small but contentious fishing fleet trapping Nova Scotia lobster outside the regulated season raised concerns on Sunday about Ottawa’s latest bid to quell violent protests by non-Indigenous agitators,” reports Michael MacDonald for the Canadian Press:

Chief Mike Sack of the Sipekne’katik First Nation said he has his doubts about Ottawa’s decision Friday to appoint a “special representative” to mediate talks between Indigenous and non-Indigenous fishers in southwestern Nova Scotia. Sack said he’s worried that Allister Surette, a university president and former politician from the area, lacks experience with Indigenous issues and may not have the capacity to be a neutral, third-party troubleshooter.

What’s the explanation for the “moderate livelihood” ruling?

As explained in the Marshall decision:

The accused [Donald Marshall Jr.], a Mi’kmaq Indian, was charged with three offences set out in the federal fishery regulations: the selling of eels without a licence, fishing without a licence and fishing during the close season with illegal nets. He admitted that he had caught and sold 463 pounds of eels without a licence and with a prohibited net within close times. The only issue at trial was whether he possessed a treaty right to catch and sell fish under the treaties of 1760-61 that exempted him from compliance with the regulations. During the negotiations leading to the treaties of 1760-61, the aboriginal leaders asked for truckhouses “for the furnishing them with necessaries, in Exchange for their Peltry” in response to the Governor’s inquiry “Whether they were directed by their Tribes, to propose any other particulars to be Treated upon at this Time”. The written document, however, contained only the promise by the Mi’kmaq not to “Traffick, Barter or Exchange any Commodities in any manner but with such persons, or the Manager of such Truckhouses as shall be appointed or established by His majesty’s Governor”. While this “trade clause” is framed in negative terms as a restraint on the ability of the Mi’kmaq to trade with non-government individuals, the trial judge found that it reflected a grant to them of the positive right to bring the products of their hunting, fishing and gathering to a truckhouse to trade. He also found that when the exclusive trade obligation and the system of truckhouses and licensed traders fell into disuse, the “right to bring” disappeared. The accused was convicted on all three counts. The Court of Appeal upheld the convictions. It concluded that the trade clause did not grant the Mi’kmaq any rights, but represented a mechanism imposed upon them to help ensure that the peace between the Mi’kmaq and the British was a lasting one, by obviating the need of the Mi’kmaq to trade with the enemies of the British or unscrupulous traders.

However, ruled the court:

There was more to the treaty entitlement than merely the right to bring fish and wildlife to truckhouses. … The surviving substance of the treaty is not the literal promise of a truckhouse, but a treaty right to continue to obtain necessaries through hunting and fishing by trading the products of those traditional activities subject to restrictions that can be justified under the Badger test. What is contemplated is not a right to trade generally for economic gain, but rather a right to trade for necessaries. The treaty right is a regulated right and can be contained by regulation within its proper limits. Catch limits that could reasonably be expected to produce a moderate livelihood for individual Mi’kmaq families at present-day standards can be established by regulation and enforced without violating the treaty right. Such regulations would accommodate the treaty right and would not constitute an infringement that would have to be justified under the Badger standard.

The Badger test, boiled down, is that:

Two key interpretative principles apply to treaties. First, any ambiguity in the treaty will be resolved in favour of the Indians. Second, treaties should be interpreted in a manner that maintains the integrity of the Crown, particularly the Crown’s fiduciary obligation toward aboriginal peoples.

Problem is, those regulations have never been established, and here we are.

