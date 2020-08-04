The RCMP’s statement about the mass murder investigation is an exercise in obfuscation

The Halifax Examiner is one of eight media organizations that has been petitioning the court to unseal documents related to the RCMP’s investigation of the April 18/19 mass murders.

The documents in question are the “Information to Obtain”s (ITOs) a search warrant, which the RCMP submitted to a court in order to get various search warrants. As well, we hope to get the search warrants themselves, and the “return”s, which are lists of what was seized during the searches.

This is a long and expensive count battle, as federal and provincial Crown attorneys are resisting us at every stage. On May 25, we received redacted versions of the first seven (of an expected 20 or so) ITOs. Those ITOs mostly (but not entirely) duplicate each other, and they are heavily redacted. See: “Here’s what the RCMP doesn’t want you to know about the mass murder investigation.”

We pressed on, and last Monday, July 27, the court unsealed a very small number of the redactions in the documents obtained on May 25. The Examiner then published an article I wrote about the newly released information: “Witness told police that mass murderer ‘builds fires and burns bodies, is a sexual predator, and supplies drugs in Portapique and Economy.'”

Thursday, the RCMP released a statement “to provide context to recently unsealed information.”

A previous RCMP statement

I distrust RCMP statements, both on principle and through experience.

The principle is that the RCMP shouldn’t be attempting to spin the public about material that could conceivably put the RCMP in an unfavourable light. Put simply: the RCMP’s PR wing is not a trustworthy narrator.

The experience is in a previous case, which also involved a successful petition to the court to unseal documents. Afterwards, the RCMP had issued a statement that, well, misrepresented what any objective person would understand the documents revealed.

I’m speaking of Glen Assoun’s wrongful conviction for the murder of Brenda Way. In that instance, the Halifax Examiner joined with the CBC and the Canadian Press to hire a lawyer to get the “preliminary assessment” of Assoun’s claims of innocence unsealed. It cost us collectively north of $50,000, but we prevailed.

And among many other particulars, the documents showed that the RCMP destroyed evidence that should have cleared Assoun — specifically, the evidence suggested that serial killer Michael McGray, and not Assoun, had killed Brenda Way. But because that evidence was destroyed, Assoun spent another nine years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

The evidence that was destroyed came in two categories: several hundred entries on a computer database called Viclas, and a collection of paper documents collected mostly in banker’s boxes. As I detailed in the Uncover: Dead Wrong podcast, it took an entire crew of RCMP officers working over many days to delete the computer entries, and one RCMP officer described the destruction of the paper evidence as “shredded.”

In response to that revelation, the RCMP issued a statement. It read, in part:

In 2014, a then serving member of the RCMP alleged that his analysis and material related to the homicide of Ms. Brenda Way were missing and had been intentionally destroyed. Given the seriousness of the allegations, the Nova Scotia RCMP immediately began an administrative review to determine what occurred. The review was conducted by the Officer in Charge of Major Crime at the time who was an expert in ViCLAS analysis. The administrative review was extensive and found that ViCLAS worksheets had been deleted in 2004 when employees of the ViCLAS unit were asked to review a number of analyses completed from 2001-2003 for quality control purposes. The deletions were contrary to policy and shouldn’t have happened. They were not done, however, with malicious intent.

That statement was an exercise in obfuscation.

For one, the officer who made the allegation about destruction of evidence was Dave Moore; he first made that allegation known to the RCMP in 2005, not in 2014. It’s the review that was conducted in 2014. That’s not “immediately” — the review only happened because Assoun had successfully brought his appeal to the federal Criminal Conviction Review Group, and its lawyer, Mark Green, independently discovered the destruction of evidence nine years before.

Second, the RCMP’s statement only addressed the deletion of the computer files, and not the destruction of Moore’s paper evidence in the banker’s boxes. The statement made no mention of the paper evidence at all.

Third, the claim that the deletion of the computer entries was for “quality control reasons” is farcical on its face. As another RCMP officer pointed out in the podcast, you do not delete entries on a database of this sort for quality control reasons; you leave them in the database and address any problems with them on the database so everyone can see what’s going on.

Fourth, “They [the deletions] were not done, however, with malicious intent,” is at best laughably obtuse. Anyone who simply reads the preliminary assessment would come to the exact opposite conclusion.

Lesson: distrust RCMP statements.

Last week’s RCMP statement

So I wasn’t at all surprised to find last week’s RCMP statement similarly obfuscating.

Let’s deconstruct it.