The Moon is fantastically more special than you know

News

1. Solar Power

Jennifer Henderson this morning provides an in-depth look at the status of solar power in Nova Scotia.

“Community solar and battery storage projects are part of a $19.1 million project called Smart Grid Nova Scotia,” writes Henderson:

Tesla or Sunverge batteries have been installed in 125 homes across the province. Homeowners pay $25-35 a month for the batteries, which act as back-up during power outages. Nova Scotia Power uses software to control when the batteries get charged (overnight when demand is lowest) and when the stored energy is distributed to the grid (during the morning surge from toasters and kettles, and in the evening when dryers and TVs get switched on). The Smart Grid project runs until 2023. It builds on the success of an earlier project in Elmsdale that involved 10 households and professor Jeff Dahn’s Tesla lab at Dalhousie University. During all-too-familiar power outages, the first-generation Tesla batteries provided power to critical appliances for up to 18 hours. A larger battery at the substation in Elmsdale stored energy from a wind farm at Hardwood Lands a few kilometres away. The current field test uses next-generation batteries. Nova Scotia Power has also recruited 101 drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) to test chargers installed at their homes. The perk for drivers is that EVs take less time to recharge. The advantage for Nova Scotia Power is that the utility controls the time of day when power flows to charge the car and when energy from the battery flows in the opposite direction to feed the home.

Henderson also reports on the new solar garden project in Amherst and a project financed by the towns of Antigonish, Berwick, and Mahone Bay that will be built next year.

Still, while that’s progress, Henderson notes that:

It’s worth noting that although the cost of large-scale solar arrays has come down in past 10 years, Nova Scotia Power’s long term plan to replace fossil fuels with renewable sources does not envision solar becoming a major player in the province’s energy mix until about 2043.

We don’t have to wait that long. We have the technology and the means to speed that timeline up considerably; it just takes the political will.

Click here to read “Solar Power: Nova Scotia is making progress, but still has a long way to go.”

2. Marketing Cape Breton as a “refuge” for “clear thinkers”

This morning, we’ve published the first of a three-part series by Joan Baxter, which looks at the sale of Cape Breton land to far-right extremists in Germany, and the effect of those sales on land prices generally. We introduce the series as follows:

Nova Scotia has long been a popular place for settlers, but in the last century it also became a popular place for non-residents — including many well-heeled Americans and Europeans — to purchase properties. For decades, scholars and successive governments have debated the issue of non-resident land ownership in a province with relatively little Crown land, and waterfronts being carved up into private properties that reduce public access to Nova Scotia shorelines. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a real estate boom in Nova Scotia, including most rural counties, as people from urban centres, elsewhere in Canada, and abroad looked for ways to escape crowded areas. A few months into the pandemic, the German magazine, Der Spiegel, broke the story that some right-wing conspiracy theorists were marketing Cape Breton to like-minded German-speaking Europeans, which added yet another dimension to longstanding questions about non-resident land ownership in Nova Scotia. In this three-part series, the Halifax Examiner follows up on its 2020 coverage of this issue, and looks into some of the complex questions it raises, even as the province prepares to change the property tax rate for non-resident owners. The first of the three articles updates the story of conspiracy-minded German speakers promoting Cape Breton as a refuge.

Click here to read Part 1: “Marketing Cape Breton as a ‘refuge’ for ‘clear thinkers.'”

3. Innovacorp

“Looking into Innovacorp’s “unicorn” investment earlier this year got me to wondering how many successful exits our provincial venture capital fund has managed over the years compared to the number and value of its investments, so I submitted an access-to-information request asking for a list of its investments since 2011,” writes Mary Campbell of the Cape Breton Spectator:

I asked that any successful exits be noted and I asked for the current status of all the investee companies. Innovacorp provided me a list of the companies it has invested in and the amounts it has invested since 2011, but refused to give me the other information on the grounds that its disclosure “could be reasonably expected to result in undue financial loss or gain” to some “person or organization.” This is, I think, pure hokum — when I went through the organization’s “Accountability” reports for the years 2011-2012 through 2020-2021, I found references to the odd successful exit, sometimes even an actual dollar amount earned by Innovacorp (case in point: in February 2017, Legado Capital acquired Kivuto Solutions in which Innovacorp had invested $601,950, generating a return of $7.4 million. And we all know Innovacorp made $104 million on its “unicorn” investment in Metamaterials.) Clearly, the organization does not always worry that revealing its exits will cause anyone “undue financial loss or gain.” As for the current status of its investee companies, how could that not be public information? (I mean, it is public information, but I assume it’s information Innovacorp has at its fingertips and could simply send me, saving me the effort of tracking it all down — I’ll have more in the next installment about how strangely difficult this can be.) I’ve appealed Innovacorp’s response to the privacy commissioner.

This is intensive work. I know, as I once attempted to do something roughly similar with Nova Scotia Business Inc.’s investments, and it took weeks of my life, before I gave up attempting to get a handle on it.

The obscurity is purposeful, I think. As Campbell notes:

If you look up these private sector VC funds, you’ll notice some interesting things. For example, Build Ventures, in which Innovacorp has invested about $17 million (of the $30 million it has committed) was co-founded in 2013 by Patrick Keefe, the former vice president of investment at Innovacorp. And there is overlap between Build’s investments and Innovacorp’s: the Build I Fund is invested in The Money Finder, in which Innovacorp has $250,000 and Dash Hudson, in which Innovacorp has invested almost $2 million. The Build II Fund is invested in Sydney-based Talem Health, in which Innovacorp has invested $700,000. Innovacorp has put $15 million into Concrete Ventures — but the entire Concrete Ventures fund is only $17 million. And again, there’s overlap: Concrete Ventures is invested in Securicy, Darren Gallop’s post-Marcato venture, in which Innovacorp has invested the oddly precise sum of $350,701. Concrete is also invested in 3DBioFibR in which Innovacorp just invested $100,000. There’s a different problem with Cycle Capital Management, based in Montreal, and Two Small Fish, based in Toronto, which is that I’m not sure how investments in these funds are furthering Innovacorp’s stated goals of: …helping move Nova Scotia closer to realizing the ONE Nova Scotia commission’s vision for a more prosperous province, our work helps address many government priorities, especially those related to the Minister of Inclusive Economic Growth’s mandate to foster an innovation ecosystem and support innovative businesses. But then again, I can’t believe anyone is still claiming to be helping realize the “vision” of the 2014 Ivany Report.

This is a work in progress, so we’ll see where Campbell takes it, but I’m cheering loudly from the sidelines: it’s important work, and it’s hard work.

Click here to read “Innovacorp: Fun With Numbers.”

