The Department of Health refuses to tell us the names of all 10 nursing homes with COVID-19

1. Four more COVID-19 related deaths

“The province announced 55 new COVID-19 cases in the province on Thursday afternoon, the largest single-day increase so far,” reports Yvette d’Entremont:

There were also four more deaths associated with the disease, all reported at long-term care facilities. Three deaths occurred at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax, and one at Harbourstone Enhanced Care in Sydney. These latest figures bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Nova Scotia to 16. Of those 16 deaths, 12 were at Northwood and two were residents of Sydney’s Harbourstone. The overall number of confirmed cases in the province now stands at 827. Ten people are in the hospital with the virus, four of them in ICU.

Yesterday’s COVID numbers were difficult to deal with. Everything seems to be trending the wrong way. Starting with deaths:

The fatality rate is now at a near-record high, at 4.3% of resolved cases (either deaths or recoveries):

Yesterday also saw the highest daily number of new known cases, by far, to 55, and the trend line does not look good:

After a brief dip, the number of active cases in Nova Scotia has resumed its upward march, to 453:

2. Nursing homes

This item is written by Jennifer Henderson.

Partly because the masking protocol came too late to prevent the spread of the virus from workers who showed no symptoms, and partly because the majority of the resident rooms in the 485-bed facility are shared, the coronavirus has been been able to spread through the Northwood nursing home. Twelve people with the disease have died at Northwood.

Residents who test positive are doubled up with residents who test negative. According to Northwood’s latest numbers, a total of 197 residents and staff are now positive for the virus. That represents a whopping 24% of the total number of COVID cases in Nova Scotia.

A week ago, eight seniors’ facilities were reporting 98 COVID-19 cases among staff and residents. By Wednesday, that number has more than doubled to 237 cases at “10 licensed and unlicensed seniors’ homes,” according to the Department of Health release yesterday.

The vast majority of those cases are at Northwood but the fact there are now 40 cases distributed among nine other homes prompted the Halifax Examiner to ask the Department of Health for the names of the facilities where residents and staff have the virus.

The department has declined to provide that information and provided this explanation:

We are working to balance the privacy of individual citizens with transparency during this unprecedented situation. Other than Northwood in Halifax, no other individual licensed long-term care home or unlicensed seniors’ facility has more than five residents with COVID-19. Due to these small numbers, we will not be releasing the names of those facilities to reduce risk of identifying individual residents.

Aside from the one unlicensed home mentioned in the news release, which by definition would house fewer than 10 residents, it’s difficult to fathom why the province would suggest the “privacy” of residents would be compromised to name the places — not the people — where COVID-19 has emerged. A check of the 92 nursing homes listed on the province’s Registry reveals only 14 homes with fewer than 20 residents. Most nursing homes have 50 beds or more. Perhaps it is not the residents’ privacy the Department of Health is shielding but rather the operators of those homes.

While the Department of Health may be accurate in stating no other home has more than five infected residents, The Admiral facility in Dartmouth confirmed yesterday it has one resident and 11 staff who have tested positive for the virus. So it still has a significant number of cases.

Oceanview Manor in Dartmouth has one resident and three staff with the disease and Harbourstone in Sydney has two residents who are still positive.

To their credit, all of the homes named in this article have openly communicated this information to families and the public by means of updates on their websites.

“It is important to note that these homes are keeping residents, their families, and staff updated about the situation and public health is fully-engaged on all cases,” says the emailed response from the Department of Health asking for names of facilities with COVID cases.

The cases the Examiner knows about do not add up to the total (40) in long-term care homes apart from Northwood. There probably are only a few at a handful of other facilities and all would be reported to Public Health. Whether the families of their residents would know is uncertain.

A scan of more than a dozen websites for long-term care homes in the province show a wide range of communication styles. Some commit to telling families if and when someone at their home tests positive. Others make no mention of the “C” word at all.

It’s safe to say everyone working in long-term care is fully occupied with the additional cleaning and protective measures that have been put in place over the last several weeks to keep COVID out. And the strict “no visitors” policy. So far, that seems to be paying off with only a small number of homes reporting cases. It would be even better to let us know where they are.

3. Impersonating cops

“The man police say killed 22 people in Nova Scotia last weekend made no secret of his quest to build a near-perfect, highly detailed replica of an RCMP cruiser, according to those who knew him,” reports Jonathon Gatehouse for the CBC:

“He created the car,” said Donald Walker, a Dartmouth, N.S., funeral director who employed the suspected gunman years ago, and remained on friendly terms. “He didn’t walk up to the auction and there was an RCMP car already decked out like that. “Most of us thought it was all a bit of a hobby, not something that would lead to this kind of situation.” Walker says [the gunman] pulled out his cellphone on one of the last occasions that they saw each other — either late last summer, or in early fall — and proudly shared pictures of an authentic-looking, marked RCMP cruiser. … “He said that he had talked to the police,” the funeral director said. “That they suggested to him, if he was going to take it to car shows, that he not drive it on the road, but take it by trailer.”

That the gunman impersonated a cop — in addition to the replica cruiser, the gunman was wearing an authentic RCMP uniform — added to the confusion during the killing spree. We don’t know for sure yet, but it appears that some of the victims thought the gunman was an actual cop, and that may have led to their deaths. And the RCMP evidently tweeted out the photo for fear that the public might be further endangered by the ruse.

But impersonating cops is nothing new, and it’s long been associated with people who are violent. Examiner contributor Evelyn White points me to a 2011 New York Times article, “In Florida, Criminals Pose as Police More Frequently and for More Violent Ends,” by reporter

As long as police officers have worn uniforms and carried badges, criminals have dressed like them to try to win the trust of potential victims. Now the impersonators are far more sophisticated, according to nearly a dozen city police chiefs and detectives across the country. In South Florida, seemingly an incubator of law-breaking innovation, police impersonators have become better organized and, most troubling to law enforcement officials, more violent. The practice is so common that the Miami-Dade Police Department has a Police Impersonator Unit. Since the unit was established in 2007, it has arrested or had encounters with more than 80 phony officers in Miami-Dade County, and the frequency has increased in recent months, said Lt. Daniel Villanueva, who heads the unit. “It’s definitely a trend,” Lieutenant Villanueva said. “They use the guise of being a police officer to knock on a door, and the victim lowers their guard for just a second. At that point, it’s too late.”

Some police impersonators commit violent crimes like home invasions, car-jackings, rapes and, rarely, murders. Last summer, a Tampa man impersonating an undercover officer used a badge and a siren to pull over a 28-year-old woman and rape her. In January, the man, Luis Harris, 31, was convicted of sexual battery, grand theft, kidnapping and impersonating a police officer, among other charges. A judge sentenced Mr. Harris to life in prison. Other police impersonators, police chiefs and detectives say, masquerade as officers for more benign reasons, like trying to scare or impress someone. “Usually,” Detective Baez said, “the wannabe cop outfits their vehicles with police lights and fake insignias to fulfill some psychological need.”