The Crane Saga: Episode II

1. Weather
There’s weather today.
2. More crane woes
If you thought you heard the last about cranes in Halifax, you were wrong. But, it’s not the one from September; this time it’s the replacement crane. (Crane II? Crane Jr.?) CBC’s Brett Ruskin reported a new crane was installed at the WM Fares construction site on South Park Street, but after setting up there was a problem.
According to Ruskin:
The replacement crane has had issues now, too. Tuesday morning, crews hoisted up sections, stacked them one atop another, and bolted them together. An inspector from the Department of Labour and Advanced Education arrived to inspect the partially assembled crane and discovered it was leaning to one side.
The crane then needed to be assessed and reassembled, which began Wednesday and was finished by Thursday.
3. Stock is down to a third
After some reliability issues, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education is cutting back on Stock Transportation.
Stock, the company that provides public school busing services to the HRM, will be joined by Student Transportation of Canada and Southland Transportation, says the CBC’s Carolyn Ray.
Student Transportation is assigned to Citadel High, Duncan MacMillan, Eastern Shore, Halifax West, J.L. Ilsley, Millwood, Lockview, Musquodoboit Rural and Sir John A. Macdonald. Southland is taking over routes for Auburn High, Bedford, Forsyth Education Centres, Charles P. Allen, Cole Harbour District, Dartmouth High, Island View, Prince Andrew and Sackville High.
In June 2019, the province decided to end Stock’s 10-year contact early and tender the job out to other companies. In Ray’s article, Stock’s director for Atlantic Canada, Pat Meagher said he hoped that service improvements would help them land a larger part of the new contract.
“I think we’ve proven over the last eight months that we’re making steps in the right direction,” he said.”We’ve made some huge changes. We brought in some transportation specialists from different parts of Canada and Nova Scotia.”
Still, he told Ray, he’s happy with what they have.
Both Student Transportation and Southland say they’d like to hire former Stock employees who will now be out of work.
A lot of drivers get attached to their children and know the parents well,” said Southland employee Murray Glass. “If they want to stay on the runs, as long as they meet our criteria, we’re more than happy to bring them onboard.”
4. Remembering Africville
Some of Africville’s history is now more accessible.
Elena Cremonese, Archives Assistant announced on a blog post that Halifax Municipal Archives have digitized many of the former community’s records into an Africville Source Guide.
In recognition of the honouring of Africville with this year’s Nova Scotia Heritage Day and of the 10 year anniversary of the Apology to the former residents of Africville, the Halifax Municipal Archives has digitized the records in their holdings pertaining to Africville.
Records include city council minutes, city staff files, property assessments, and maps.
Cremonse recognizes these records “only tell one part of one part of the story, one that is reflected through municipal staff and officials.” She says the archives are looking for other stories, those from within the community.
“The Africville Source Guide demonstrates how acutely unrepresented are the voices of Africville residents in records available in local memory institutions; that needs to change, and the Municipal Archives would like to offer a secure and accessible home to community records related to Africville.”
Views
Ice, ice, baby
With yesterday’s snow-freezing rain combination shutting down schools and businesses, people like Melissa Boland have taken to Twitter to show just how bad things are.
“This is the type of ice that will shear off our cars and hurt someone. Please clear your whole car. Almost 1/4 inch buildup since 9pm last night. I own a CRV and have limited arm range. If I can get my roof cleared you can give it a shot too,” she said.
Morning File author P.S: Sorry for the bad pun, Halifax.
Noticed
On Wednesday, Halifax Retales noted the Scotia Square Dollarama had installed self-checkouts. Yesterday I noticed (and used) one in Park Lane.
Every time a store does this there are varying opinions. Some people like it, some are indifferent, and there are others who hate it.
While there is a valid argument that they lower the value of human cashiers, they can also compliment that service — in the right situation. There are many reasons they can be helpful, but today let’s focus on lines.
No one likes standing in a line, so for stores with high consumer traffic, they help. I don’t know how many times I’ve had to run into Dollarama for a couple things, only to find the line is 10-15 people long. Cashiers try to get customers through as quickly as possible, but that doesn’t always work out well. For me, I had to catch a bus and the freezing rain was starting. I wanted to get home as soon as possible to avoid slippery roads, and a person ahead of me had a cart full of items.
I decided to cash myself and my two items out at the self-check out and was in and out in five minutes.
If the situation had been different, I would have gone to the cashier.
Government
No public meetings.
On campus
Dalhousie
Catherine Hernandez Decolonized Theatre Creation (Friday, 1pm, Studio Two, Dal Arts Centre) — free performance.
Third‑Year Devised Theatre Project (Friday, 7:30pm, David Mack Murray Studio, Dal Arts Centre) — directed by Matthew Thomas Walker. Until Saturday, with a sensory-friendly Saturday matinee at 2pm. $15/$10, more info here.
Dido and Aeneas (Friday, 7:30pm, Dunn theatre, Dal Arts Centre) — dance performance directed by Mary Lou Martin. Until Sunday, $15/$10, more info here.
Saint Mary’s
Saint Mary’s is closed due to weather.
In the harbour
05:30: Undine, car carrier, arrives at Autoport from Southampton, England
06:30: HMCS Harry DeWolf, Arctic patrol ship, arrives at Pier 6 from sea trials
14:30: ZIM Vancouver, container ship, sails from Pier 42 for New York
16:30: Undine moves to Pier 27
18:00: Algoma Verity, bulker, sails from National Gypsum for sea
21:30: Undine sails for sea
22:00: Asian Moon, container ship, sails from Pier 31 for sea
Footnotes
With the crane (and its replacements) still making headlines, should we make the crane a journalism beat?
Comments
Sue Uteck says
Crane Woes- Some say the 3rd time is a charm, for local business it is anything but. There are so many questions that need to be asked. Have we learned anything here? When will we see the report of the cause of the crane collapse in September? Has there been a review of policy and procedures for inspections? Is the insurance adequate? Are surrounding homeowners protected?
Why is there no compensation for small businesses that have to endure years of ongoing construction? We welcome progress but not at the expense of others. Yes, it will be fine in the end but how does one survive?
Sue Uteck
Executive Director
Spring Garden Area Business Association
David Frevola says
OMGoodness. It’s not too often that Tim gets on the wrong side of things, but he has done so spectacularly here. Let’s just leave aside that automated checkouts get rid of jobs that people need. Spend a few moments looking at who is actually doing those jobs. It’s not the lie of high school students looking for spending money, it’s working people. And in many instances, the working poor. And let’s also leave aside that using self checkout is directly contributing to the unequal distribution of wealth. That’s right, less paid out wages means more profit for those who need it the least. That’s why they want us to use self checkout. But let’s leave all that aside. ONCE ALL OR MOST CHECKOUTS ARE SELF CHECKOUTS YOU WILL BE LINING UP AT THEM AS WELL. In fact, at our local A.S.S.(atlantic super store) there are always lineups at the self checkout. These things are not designed to save time in your unbelievably busy important life. A life where getting sustenance and relating to other human beings are inconsequential compared to whatever the fuck it is you do all day to make someone else money. Point is, or at least one of them, these robots will not make your life easier or better. It’s a lie. They’ll make all of our lives worse.
Tim Bousquet says
Today’s Morning File is not written by me.
I’m only writing about one Morning File a week, if that (none this week). I’m just too busy with the podcast. Please see the bylines on top of every post.
Kim Cummings says
Very good points about self checkouts, David. I’ve only used them a couple of times in the past (for similar reasons as those of the writer of Today’s Morning File) but, for the reasons you mentioned, I recently decided to avoid them in the future.
Ronald Stockton says
Changing school bus contractors,I’d bet, is more about lowering costs than providing good, safe service to students. No doubt the new companies will hire the Stock employees if they meet the “criteria”. Corporate baffelgab for accepting lower wages. And will the new companies voluntarily recognize the employees’ union and collective agreement?
Shame on the government for yet another anti-worker, anti-union decision and shame on the HRCE for playing along.
School bus drivers should be employees of the Regional Education Centres or, as in the case of urban centres, perhaps employees of Halifax transit.
David Lewis says
Re: Stock Transportation receiving bus contracts. When I read this in the news yesterday, I was shocked! You omitted what piece of the pie Stock will get. “It is one of the three companies selected and will be tasked with providing transportation for special-needs students beginning in September 2020.” (From CBC yesterday) With all the problems with Stock in the very recent past, why are they being given the contract for the most vulnerable students? It just doesn’t make sense to me…