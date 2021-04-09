Subscriptions to the Halifax Examiner qualify for the Digital News Subscription Tax Credit

The Halifax Examiner has qualified for the Digital News Subscription Tax Credit, under section 118.02 of the Income Tax Act.

The tax credit allows individuals to claim up to $500 for subscriptions to qualified Canadian journalism organizations. See here for more details, and for the tax forms necessary to claim the credit.

Subscriptions from the years 2020 through 2024 are eligible. The tax credit applies to individuals (not companies or institutions), and only for subscriptions to the Halifax Examiner, as follows:

• Basic 10 (1 user)

• Basic Plus One (2 users)

• Basic 20 (1 user)

• Sustainer 25 (1 user)

• Basic Annual (1 user)

• Basic Plus One Annual (2 users)

• Low-income / student (1 user)

• Joint Halifax Examiner & Cape Breton Spectator (1 user) — but only the portion of the subscription that applies to the Examiner is eligible (that is, $10 out of each $15 monthly payment)

• Joint Halifax Examiner & Cape Breton Spectator annual (1 user) — but only the portion of the subscription that applies to the Examiner is eligible (that is, $100 out of each $150 annual payment)

• Founder contribution