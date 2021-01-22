Stirring the pot: more Canadians cooking with cannabis during pandemic

The pandemic has housebound Canadians spending more time in their kitchens, and it turns out an increasing number aren’t just baking bread. They’re baking with bud. A recent poll conducted by Dalhousie University suggests that since the start of the pandemic, 11.2% of Canadians have made their own cannabis edibles for the first time. Sylvain…
About Yvette d'Entremont
Yvette d’Entremont is a bilingual (English/French) journalist writing news and features for The Halifax Examiner. She's also a journalism instructor at the University of King's College. email: [email protected]; Twitter