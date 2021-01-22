Halifax Examiner

Stirring the pot: more Canadians cooking with cannabis during pandemic

High prices and a limited selection of legal edibles has many making their own or turning to illicit market.

The pandemic has housebound Canadians spending more time in their kitchens, and it turns out an increasing number aren’t just baking bread. They’re baking with bud. A recent poll conducted by Dalhousie University suggests that since the start of the pandemic, 11.2% of Canadians have made their own cannabis edibles for the first time. Sylvain…

