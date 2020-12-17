SPCA opens not-for-profit veterinary hospital in Burnside

The Nova Scotia SPCA today announced the opening of the province’s first full service, not-for-profit veterinary facility and staff are already inundated with inquiries from potential clients. The facility is being described as the first social enterprise hospital in Atlantic Canada. “To my knowledge, we haven’t had something like this before in Nova Scotia,” SPCA…
