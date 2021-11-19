A summer of forest fires, and now, unprecedented flooding in British Columbia, have set off alarm bells about the quickening pace of climate change and the consequences of foot-dragging on action to keep it from delivering more catastrophes. But in this province, what’s the status of efforts to put a serious dent in CO2 emissions?…
Solar Power: Nova Scotia is making progress, but still has a long way to go
About Jennifer Henderson
Jennifer Henderson is a freelance journalist and retired CBC News reporter. email: [email protected]