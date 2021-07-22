A pulp plant in Hantsport that manufactures paper plates (Royal Chinet) and egg cartons out of recycled fibre is being investigated by officials with Environment Climate Change Canada (ECCC). Federal officials and RCMP officers armed with search warrants rolled up at the CKF Inc. Factory in unmarked vehicles on July 14 and proceeded to seize…
You are here: Home / Featured / Search warrant served on CKF plant in Hantsport, target of federal environmental investigation
About Jennifer Henderson
Jennifer Henderson is a freelance journalist and retired CBC News reporter. email: [email protected]