Tarps, boxes, empty wrapping paper rolls, logs, buckets, old tires, pots, pans, snow. Those may not sound like typical kids toys, but Michelle Stone and Daniel Stevens want families to embrace these and other “loose parts” and allow their children to integrate them into unstructured, so-called “risky” play. The Dalhousie University researchers are embarking on…
You are here: Home / Featured / Risky play: the benefits of unscheduled and (somewhat) dangerous goofing around
About Yvette d'Entremont
Yvette d’Entremont is a bilingual (English/French) journalist writing news and features for The Halifax Examiner. She's also a journalism instructor at the University of King's College. email: [email protected]; Twitter