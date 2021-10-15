Remembering Robert Devet

It was quite a sendoff for a guy who worked tirelessly after his retirement from the provincial civil service to provide “a voice for the voiceless.”

Several hundred people of all ages and walks of life turned up in front of the former Memorial Library last night to pay their respects to Robert Devet, the publisher, editor, and writer of the Nova Scotia Advocate. Devet died September 27.

The Advocate was Robert Devet, a lefty news outlet that focused on social justice issues such as poverty, racism, affordable housing, discrimination, and human rights.

Devet didn’t believe in being an objective or neutral reporter, said disability rights activist Vicki Levack. “He called bullshit on that,” she said.

Devet was proud to show his readers where his sympathies lay. “When the Muslim community would hold a protest,” said community activist Rana Zaman, “the only two journalists who always showed up were Robert and El (Jones, a contributor with the Examiner).” Jones helped organize last night’s tribute to Devet and acted as moderator.

Kendall Worth told the crowd Devet had encouraged and helped him write about his experiences living on income assistance.

Members of the First Nations and African Nova Scotian communities, as well as representatives for migrant workers and the Voice of Women, all spoke about how Devet, unlike others in the media, had taken the time to understand their issues and continue to follow and analyze them.

Devet was a champion of the underdog, a grumpy guy at news conferences who didn’t fraternize much with other reporters. While we were dazzled by the bright shiny objects of “what’s new,” Devet wrote seriously about the stubborn old problems that just won’t go away. It’s sad and worrisome to have lost this important voice and The Nova Scotia Advocate .

He will be missed by many.

Views

1. Small is… if not beautiful, at least something we should learn to live with

What if we stopped fighting shrinking populations?

Halifax is growing, and has been for decades, but there are plenty of municipalities in the province with more-or-less stagnant or declining populations. And these towns rely on a variety of strategies to increase the population so that — one day — they can thrive.

Queen’s Geography and Planning professor Maxwell Hartt has thought a lot about these issues, and he thinks it’s time for municipalities like CBRM to stop chasing growth and instead figure out how to live with smaller population numbers. The province itself, of course, is hoping to double its population by 2060, and is launching a $2.5 million campaign to attract new residents.

But Hartt’s focus is on municipalities.

Last week, Mary Campbell at the Cape Breton Spectator spoke with Hartt, the author of Quietly Shrinking Cities: Canadian Urban Population Loss in an Age of Growth, a book that uses Cape Breton Regional Municipality as one of two case studies (he has roots in Cape Breton).

Campbell explains:

In essence, Hartt’s argument is that we should plan for the people who actually live in shrinking municipalities like CBRM rather than for those who do not; that is, we should adopt policies that improve life for residents rather than policies designed to attract and retain new residents. This means “rightsizing” infrastructure and services and it’s a difficult prescription to swallow in a society where growth is everything and a municipality that accepts shrinkage looks very much like a municipality that has simply given up… But as Hartt points out, the CBRM has been in “decline” in terms of population since 1961, when we hit our peak of 120,000, which means we have been coping with the realities of decline for 60 years without ever quite accepting it. Instead, we’ve looked to immigration, foreign students and the infamous “alphabet soup” of development agencies for the key to returning us to our former glory. What if we just admitted we’re a municipality of about 100,000 and got on with it?

These are conversations Hart tells Campbell we should be having across Canada:

Realistically, we know Canada is an enormous country, very unique in that it’s just huge…with these very small pockets of growth and also population and…if you look forward…five or 10 or maybe 15 years, the way the global economy is going, you don’t see a bright future for every town in Canada…[T]o me, that needs to be, first of all, just a discussion, just to say, “Okay, we need to rethink this, how we think about our country and what success is. It can’t all grow endlessly and find these new pockets of economic development and not everywhere can be a tourist haven or [attract] international students…there’s limitations on this, so I think there’s a big conversation that needs to be had…

Campbell tries to press Hart on concrete planning actions the city could take. Should it shut down libraries? Close roads? But she says “he was not falling for it” — insisting instead that the specific decisions should come out of a transparent planning process with clear goals.

As I was reading Campbell’s story, I was thinking, “What about Detroit?” because I had a notion of the city making a comeback after its population cratered. Campbell was clearly thinking along the same lines, because she asks Hartt about Detroit:

At its peak in 1950, the Motor City had a population of over 1.8 million and, writes Hartt, “was considered by many to be the future of urbanism and the embodiment of the American Dream.” By 2017, as a result of a variety of factors (including white flight and the disappearance of manufacturing jobs), the city had been forced to declare bankruptcy, its population had dropped to just over 670,000 — a decline of 64% — and Detroit had become the “poster child” for shrinking cities. The city has rebounded since its bankruptcy, which was approved in 2014, but it becomes clear when I ask Hartt for an example of a city that has rightsized effectively that Detroit isn’t necessarily it: “Detroit’s a strange one, I’m talking about Detroit often…and some people could say, right now, it’s a success story — the downtown is very vibrant and anyone who went to Detroit even 10 years ago probably wouldn’t fully recognize downtown now. It’s very exciting, there’s a lot of development, a lot going on, but you cross a certain street and then it drops off in a huge way. Other people would say that Detroit’s gotten worse because inequality has grown between the periphery and the downtown…” The question then arises, says Hartt: “Who’s the city for? Is it for creative types of a certain demographic who can come downtown and afford [to] play in an exciting city? Or is it for the people who’ve lived there and who’ve kind of gone through this whole process?…I think there are some good things that have happened, but it’s tricky and like all cities, nowhere’s perfect.”

There is much more to the story, including Hartt discussing the notion of decoupling population growth and economic growth.

Click or tap here to read “Quietly shrinking CBRM.”

As with the Examiner, the Cape Breton Spectator is subscriber supported, and so this article is behind the Spectator's paywall.

Noticed

The annual Nocturne night-time art festival is back. The full list of projects is here. (If you go to the homepage, ignore the “Learn more” button at the top, because it will take you to an announcement from last March.)

As always, lots of interesting-looking projects, including Nbiish, by former Nocturne curator Raven Davis. It’s a “projected movement piece incorporating media, dance and light” on the fifth floor of the Halifax Central Library, though it is best viewed from the library courtyard (is that the space in front of the building, on Spring Garden?) according to the website.

The piece focuses on water:

The liminal moment where we can choose to change how we are in relationship with our resources or ignore our complicity and continue depleting our future generations’ right to clean drinking water. The space between allows us to reconsider our sustainability efforts. It allows us for the readjustment of our environmental responsibilities. It allows us to reconsider our responsibility to the water, our entitlement to it, the monetary value and the inequitable distribution of water in our territories.

Stray Hair and Blood Portraits by Kim Morgan also caught my eye. The first is based on dust and ash samples on people, and the second on images of donated blood. Maybe this stuff creeps you out, but I find it fascinating.

I have a thing for revolving doors, but Killa Atencio’s rEvolving is not like the doors you get your suitcase stuck in at the airport. Atencio writes:

The project will feature an interactive poetry installation that is designed to be walked through, similar to a portière made up of poetry printed on clear plastic sheets that are meant to move with natural elements like wind, similar to a mobile or curtain. The purpose of this project is to act as a symbolic space of transformation between where you were, and where you are going and to bring awareness to how Indigenous identity fits in that experience.

I also noticed Francesca Ekwuyasi (who you may know as the author of Butter Honey Pig Bread) has an experimental short film called Lacuna at Venus Envy: “One of the film’s main points of exploration is the psychological and emotional impacts of the culture of queerphobia in Nigeria on queer Nigerians and the tensions in seeking home, safety, and a sense of belonging in the diaspora.”

On the fun side, the augmented reality piece Interchanges, at the Museum of Natural History, sounds entertaining. There are two different six-minute stories, and you participate with a partner.

There is much more. I’ve only got time this morning to point you to a few pieces and hope you’ll get out and explore the works.

My one wish for people writing descriptions of their projects (and this applies not only to Nocturne, and not only to arts, but to so many other areas) is this: Please tell us clearly what the project is. I can’t tell you how many websites I’ve looked at for non-profits and startups where I’m reading the “about” page and trying to figure out the answer to the question, “But what do you do?”

Same goes for so many art projects. And I get it. People create things and are excited by them and want to share as much as they can. Plus, it’s really hard to describe your own work! But this is where we need editors. If I’m reading your description and I still have very little idea what to expect of your project, sure I might head over anyway if I’m intrigued enough, but more likely I’ll pick something else.

Government

No meetings

On campus

Dalhousie

A Seat at the Table: Making Space for Indigenous Epistemologies in the Academy (Friday, 2pm) — Sheila Cote-Meek will talk:

Weaving personal lived experiences with her research and academic writing, Dr. Sheila Cote-Meek speaks about her experience moving through the post-secondary education system. She, like many Indigenous scholars, researchers and students faced/face many challenges in navigating the academy. Strategies are shared on how we can mobilize and facilitate real change that extends beyond good intentions. Post-secondary educators across the Atlantic Region are invited to attend Dr. Cote-Meek’s talk and are encouraged to attend the book club that will follow. Presented by Dalhousie University, Saint Mary’s University and Mount Saint Vincent University.

More info here.

Codifying Blasphemy: ‘Religious Feelings’ Between Colony and metropole (Friday, 3:30pm, Room 1170, McCain Building and online) — Barton Scott from the University of Toronto will talk; Teams link here

Saint Mary’s

Sobey Women In Business: Women In Entrepreneurship | LEADING CHANGE (Friday, 9am) — online event, tickets $10

In the harbour

Halifax

06:00: Tulane, car carrier, moves from Pier 31 to Autoport

10:30: Oceanex Sanderling, ro-ro container, moves from Pier 36 to Pier 41

11:00: My Lady, yacht, sails from Foundation Wharf for sea

11:30: MSC Susanna, container ship, sails from Pier 42 for New York

13:00: Tulane sails for sea

16:00: MSC Veronique, container ship, arrives at Berth TBD from Montreal

16:00: Algoma Verity, bulker, arrives at Gold Bond from Wilmington, North Carolina

16:30: ZIM Monaco, container ship, sails from Pier 42 for New York

16:30: Nolhanava, ro-ro cargo, sails from Fairview Cove for Saint-Pierre

18:00: Oceanex Sanderling sails for St. John’s

Cape Breton

16:00: Seaqueen, oil tanker, sails from Point Tupper for sea

17:00: Homeric, oil tanker, arrives at Point Tupper from Odudu Terminal, Nigeria

A car carrier called “Tulane” seems like it might lend itself to some puns.

Footnotes

I listened to the New York Times Daily podcast on “The Great Supply Chain Disruption” while writing this, and thought about maybe bringing you some insights, but all I’ve really got to take away is that maybe building an interlinked global economy largely on the notion of producing and shipping only as much as you need right now, without a view to what you might need in the future, was maybe not a great idea.

Also, the orb catchers in San Francisco made me sad last night (very late last night).

