Recovery support centre for people struggling with substance use, gambling addictions to open next week

A recovery support centre for people struggling with substance use and gambling addictions is opening in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

In a media release issued Friday, the province described the new service as “the first local hub for adults requiring less intensive withdrawal management support.”

The services offered at the centre, located at 45 Alderney Dr., will include in-person assessments, group programming, and recovery and harm reduction supports.

It will also link people to care based on their needs, including opioid-use disorder treatment, more intensive in-hospital withdrawal care, and community mental health and addictions programs. The province said it will also provide support for some patients discharged from in-hospital withdrawal care.

“The recovery support centre will provide people access to timely and safe care for substance-use disorders, enhancing the service delivery model within Nova Scotia Health,” Dr. Dave Martell, physician lead, Addictions Medicine, Mental Health and Addictions Program, Nova Scotia Health, said in the media release.

“It is our hope that this service will improve treatment access, meet people where they happen to be in their recovery journey and provide service that helps address the physical, psychological, social, and spiritual issues related to substance use.”

The recovery support centre will initially operate Monday through Friday, 9am to 4pm. It will be staffed by an interdisciplinary team that includes a nurse practitioner, registered nurses, social workers, and peer-support workers.

The province said the hours will be extended in the coming months as additional clinical staff are hired.

When the centre opens its doors on Tuesday, people can access supports and services by visiting in person, calling the centre directly at 902-425-3439, or by calling the Mental Health and Addictions Intake Service at 1-855-922-1122.Referrals will also be made via family physicians, emergency departments, and community mental health and addiction clinics.

The province said in the media release that on-site withdrawal support and one-on-one programming will be added to the centre’s offerings in the coming months.

The media release notes the current location is temporary and they’re currently working to find a permanent site.

Recovery support centres are also expected to open over the next two years in Truro, Cape Breton, and Halifax.

