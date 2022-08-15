Halifax Examiner

Queen’s Marque, contractor battle over millions in Nova Scotia Supreme Court

By

The development appears near complete: pedestrian passage on the waterfront is restored, including those infamous stairs, and the new hotel and restaurants are open. It’s a 450,000 square foot complex consisting of offices, a hotel, residential tower, shops, restaurants, open public space and a “rising pier art installation building” called “Rise Again.” But in the…

