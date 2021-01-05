Province details vaccine rollout plan

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

The province of Nova Scotia has issued more details about how and when COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed, and the order in which people will receive them.

The vaccine distribution process has been divided into four phases, as follows:

Phase 0

(December 2020, already completed)

This was the health system’s learning phase, in which it tested delivery, distribution and administering of vaccine.

Some 9,550 doses of the vaccine were received, with 2,720 people receiving their first dose of the vaccine, and additional 2,720 doses held back for those people’s second dose. Included in the 9,550 number are 3,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which are reserved for the Northwood (Halifax campus), Shannex (Parkstone), and Oceanview long-term care homes.

The targeted groups were:

• Provincial COVID-19 related health-care workers

• Immunization teams

• IWK birth unit

• Long-term care staff (Central Zone)

• Long-term care residents and designated caregivers of Northwood (Halifax campus), Shannex (Parkstone) and Oceanview

Phase 1

Limited Supply (January – April)

About 140,000 doses are expected to be received over this period, and health officials hope increase vaccination rates and test various delivery models to support in preparation of a more sustained Phase 2.

The target groups are:

• Health-care workers – direct patient care

• Long-term care residents, and staff and designated caregivers o Residential care residents and staff

• Adults in community 75+

In the last group, there are about 47,000 people over 80 years old who will receive the vaccine first, and then about another 40,000 people over 75 years old who will follow.

Phase 2

Ramp Up (Begins May)

About a million doses of vaccine are hoped for, and health officials plant to have large scale immunization capability.

The target groups:

• Remaining health-care workers

• Essential workers (currently being defined)

Phase 3

Steady state

This will be the large scale, continuous COVID vaccination that will be part of the broader immunization program. There are no clear numbers of expected vaccine doses at this time.

Health officials have additionally said that they expected more vaccines to be approved by Health Canada, but they have not yet factored in when and how those vaccines will be distributed.

The Halifax Examiner is an advertising-free, subscriber-supported news site. Your subscription makes this work possible; please subscribe.

Some people have asked that we additionally allow for one-time donations from readers, so we’ve created that opportunity, via the PayPal button below. We also accept e-transfers, cheques, and donations with your credit card; please contact iris “at” halifaxexaminer “dot” ca for details.

Thank you!