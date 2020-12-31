Party of one

News

1. COVID-19

Yesterday, three new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Nova Scotia. All three are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, and all three are close contacts with previously announced cases.

The number of active cases in the province continues to decrease, now to just 25. One person is in hospital with the disease.

New numbers will be released later today, but there will be no reporting on Jan. 1, 2, or 3. Daily releases will return Monday.

It’d be great if we could make it through the holiday season without a bump in cases.

I never much care for New Year’s Eve — along with St. Patrick’s Day, it’s amateur night at the taverns, so I just stay home and get annoyed at the fireworks when I’m trying to sleep dammit. Of course, I couldn’t go to the taverns if I wanted to this year, and here’s hoping everyone else doesn’t make a big superspreading to-do about one day becoming the next.

However, I admit that the passing of this year does feel a little different than the affected celebratory nonsense of New Years past. I don’t know that 2021 is going to usher in some glorious normalcy or healing or even less destruction than 2020 held — hey, I’m in the news biz, there’s always a new horror around the corner — but I am taking the time to pause and consider the enormity of the recent carnage, the range of human response to it — from wretched depravity to inspiring heroism, but mostly middling surviving — and my own likely fruitless search for meaning in it all.

Er, Happy New Year.

2. Ria Mae

Episode #11 of The Tideline, with Tara Thorne is published.

This week, Tara speaks with Ria Mae, who was in the middle of tour when the pandemic shut the world down. After a run of online shows from her home in Toronto, her young family packed up and moved back to Halifax. On the cusp of 2021, she talks about going independent after years with a major label, staying show-ready for the next uncertain year, and writing for herself again.

3. Change is a-brewing

When I’m linking to news items in Morning File, I can almost always take a snippet or two from the start of the article — we have “lede” vs “lead” debates in the Examiner copywriting office — to convey the gist of the piece, and that works as a fine inducement to get readers to click through.

But I find it nearly impossible to take illustrative snippets from Evelyn C. White’s articles. That’s because White’s pieces are a singular whole — every word is needed, and nary a word is wasted. White’s work fills the “literature” wing of the Examiner library, far away from the cluttered mess that contains the rest of our work.

Today, White has a piece about her top hat. And about COVID-19. And about the local Change is Brewing Collective. And about Black Lives Matter. Oh, and she does some reporting and interviewing. And about…

Well, just read “A tip of the hat to racial inclusion in brewing.”

Government

No meetings.

On campus

No events.

In the harbour

10:30: Siem Aristotle, car carrier, arrives at Autoport from Emden, Germany

11:00: Atlantic Journey, oil tanker, sails from Imperial Oil for sea

16:00: Nolhanava, ro-ro cargo, sails from Fairview Cove for Saint-Pierre

Footnotes

Thank you, everyone, for another year at the Examiner. Thanks to subscribers. Thanks to readers. Thanks to those who have chipped in extra. Thanks to the people who have shared their stories with us. Thanks to folks who send us their thoughts and insights. But thanks most of all to the Examiner crew — employees, freelancers, columnists, contributors, copy editors, administrators — you make the Examiner what it is, and you are appreciated more than you know.

