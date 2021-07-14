Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Featured / Paramedic union says new pilot program at QEII to reduce ambulance wait times a good first step

Paramedic union says new pilot program at QEII to reduce ambulance wait times a good first step

Emergency department transition team will get paramedics out of hospital and back on the road sooner, but more needs to be done, says IUOE's Michael Nickerson.

By

The head of the union representing Nova Scotia paramedics says a new pilot program intended to reduce ambulance wait times at the Halifax Infirmary’s emergency department is a promising first step, but more needs to be done. “We’re grateful that our members’ voices are starting to be heard. This is a step in the right…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.