One more old house is about to be torn down in Prospect

Episode #29 of The Tideline, with Tara Thorne

Terra Spencer is a singer-songwriter in Windsor, Nova Scotia — or what she calls “the fringes of the Annapolis Valley.” In the fall of 2020 she released her debut album Chasing Rabbits — even squeaked in one of the year’s few record release shows at The Carleton — which found a fan in Ron Sexsmith, among many others. She drops by the show to talk about pursuing songwriting late in life, the summer tour she has planned celebrating the music of 1971, and how her day job as a funeral director has changed in the pandemic, and affected her artistic practice in a meaningful way.

The Tideline has moved to a new platform, and all episodes are free from now on!

