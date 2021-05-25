Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Featured / One more old house is about to be torn down in Prospect

One more old house is about to be torn down in Prospect

"Road safety" is the explanation for the planned demolition, but residents say we're losing the cultural heritage of Nova Scotia's coastal villages.

By

John Charles walks along the road in Prospect Village, pointing out houses that crowd the right-of way. “This one encroaches,” he says, pointing to a building whose corner nearly touches the road. Then he draws attention to a home on a tiny lot with a bump-out near the pavement. “This one also encroaches. I think…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.