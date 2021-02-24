Nova Scotia’s COVID numbers are creeping upward, as likely community spread appears in two communities

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Dr. Robert Strang told journalists at Wednesday’s briefing on the COVID-19 virus and vaccine rollout program. Premier Iain Rankin spoke of “concerning trends” that include potential community spread of COVID-19 in the Sackville area of HRM as well as in the Annapolis Valley between Wolfville and Berwick.

In the Valley, none of the three people who tested positive could trace the source of the infection to travel or being a close contact. And Strang acknowledged the more infectious U.K. variant which has recently ripped through Newfoundland has shown up in one of the three mystery cases in the Valley.

In Sackville, a cluster of three cases in one family has so far not led to any transmission among staff and students at the Beaverbank-Monarch Elementary School. Of more than 1,300 tests conducted at a local community centre in Sackville over the weekend, only one person tested positive for COVID-19 (not a variant). But that one positive test result plus three new cases today in Central Zone — two of which will require more investigation to determine their origin — shows numbers are “creeping up again,” to quote Strang.

The active number of cases in Nova Scotia stands at 21 today with one person in ICU. Dr. Strang said he expects to see “higher case numbers in the coming days” and “we are working hard to avoid an explosive situation” similar to what occurred in New Brunswick and Newfoundland. Strang said the best defence is a good offence and get as many people tested as possible.

Nova Scotia Health is now in the process of setting up primary access clinics in the Valley area between Wolfville and Berwick and the Beaverbank-Sackville area. Strang is encouraging all residents in these areas — including those without symptoms — to go get tested over the course of the next several days to help Public Health understand if there has been community spread.

Both Rankin and Strang urged Nova Scotians to “hang in there another two to three months” and continue to maintain small social circles of not more than 10 people in order to preserve the status quo.

“We need to continue to be cautious,” said Strang. “As tired as everyone is, public health measures are as important now as they were last March and April. So enjoy your friends, go out to dinner, and socialize in other ways. But I’m just asking people to slow down your social activities, spread out the frequency. We cannot have people going out multiple times in a week, each time with different people. Social activity is the main way the virus spreads. We can’t let up on the public health regulations now.”

Asked about when Nova Scotians might expect border restrictions with the neighbouring province of New Brunswick to ease, Strang said that won’t be considered until all areas in New Brunswick where transmission rates are currently designated as “orange” fall to “yellow.” As for opening borders to visitors from the rest of Canada, Strang claimed he has told businesses who have asked “to prepare to live with the 14-day quarantine rules until the end of summer.”

First Nations receive vaccine at age 55

The first vaccination clinic in a First Nations community — Millbrook outside Truro — opened today. First Nations residents 55 years and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Reading from a prepared text, Strang said the decision to adjust the age downward was made at the request of the 13 First Nations communities and the decision recognizes “indigenous communities due to the impact of systemic racism may experience disproportionate consequences as a result of infections like COVID.”

In response to a question, Strang said the fact most First Nations communities already have health officers and health clinics in place make it easier to roll out vaccination clinics in these communities than in predominantly African-Nova Scotian ones where no similar infrastructure exists. Strang said his Office is working with the Health Association of African Canadians and the Association of Black Social Workers to establish a prototype “culturally responsive” vaccination clinic in one African-Nova Scotian community at the end of March. The plan is to expand that clinic to other black communities across the province.

More vaccine and vaccination clinics next month

Seniors over the age of 80 will begin receiving letters next week asking them to book appointments for their COVID vaccination either online or by calling a 1-800 number. Appointments cannot be made by any other means.

March 8 will be the first date vaccination clinics will open at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, the Canada Games Complex in Sydney, the NSCC campus in Truro, and the Baptist Church in New Minas.

The following three clinics will be open for booking March 8 and begin immunizing on March 15: Halifax Forum, St.Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, and the NSCC campus in Yarmouth.

The final three clinics which will begin inoculating citizens the week of March 22 will be held at the NSCC campus in Bridgewater and still undisclosed locations in Amherst and the Halifax area.

Strang said the province has been told it will receive “at least 10,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine” each week in March and 14,700 doses arrived this week. So far, only 29,000 doses have been distributed in Nova Scotia — lagging behind other provinces. Strang said that’s because Nova Scotia chose to hold back vaccine to ensure health care workers and nursing home residents received a second shot.

More than 11,000 Nova Scotians are now fully immunized (having received both doses). When using that standard, Strang claims the province ranks among the top three or four provinces in terms of the percentage of citizens vaccinated.

Today’s numbers

Three new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Tuesday, Feb. 23).

All are in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone — one is a close contact of a previously announced travel case, and the other two are still under investigation.

There are now 21 known active cases in the province, and one person remains in hospital with the disease, and that person is in ICU.

The active cases are distributed as follows:

• 7 in the Halifax Peninsula / Chebucto Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 4 in the Dartmouth/ Southeastern Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 3 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network in the Central Zone

• 2 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network in the Eastern Zone

• 3 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network in the Western Zone

• 1 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Digby Community Health Network in the Western Zone

There is evidently one case still not entered in Public Health’s community network database.

Nova Scotia Health labs conducted 2,754 tests yesterday.

As of end of day yesterday, 29,237 doses of vaccine have been administered — 17,579 first doses and 11,658 second doses.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average (today at 2.3) since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

Here is the potential exposure map:

