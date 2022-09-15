Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / Justice / Crime and Courts / Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission appeals board of inquiry decision on Halifax cop’s PTSD complaint

Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission appeals board of inquiry decision on Halifax cop’s PTSD complaint

By

The Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission is appealing a decision from its independent board of inquiry that ruled it has no jurisdiction to hear a Halifax Regional Police officer’s complaint about her treatment for PTSD. Det. Const. Deborah Carleton was one of three HRP officers to launch human rights complaints related to PTSD diagnoses after…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.