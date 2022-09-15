Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission appeals board of inquiry decision on Halifax cop’s PTSD complaint

The Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission is appealing a decision from its independent board of inquiry that ruled it has no jurisdiction to hear a Halifax Regional Police officer’s complaint about her treatment for PTSD. Det. Const. Deborah Carleton was one of three HRP officers to launch human rights complaints related to PTSD diagnoses after…
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter