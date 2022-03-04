Nova Scotia has the highest weekly COVID death count of the entire pandemic

Jump to sections in this article:

Nova Scotia is reporting four new COVID deaths today (Friday, March 4). The deceased are:

• a man in his 50s, Northern Zone

• a man in his 70s, Eastern Zone

• a man in his 80s, Northern Zone

• a man in his 80s, Western Zone

This week, 20 COVID deaths were reported in Nova Scotia, the highest weekly COVID death count of the entire pandemic. The next highest weekly death count was 18, Feb. 12-18, 2022.

Phase 2 of the loosening of Public Health restrictions starts Monday. Phase 2 also means that the province’s COVID reporting will now be weekly, so this reporting won’t return until Thursday, March 10.

Additionally, the province is reporting a total of 320 people in hospital who either now have COVID or once did have COVID, as follows:

• 45 admitted because of COVID symptoms, 13 of whom are in ICU. Those 45 range in age from 5 to 91 years old, and their median age is 61;

• 117 admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care;

• 158 who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The 45 people now hospitalized because of COVID have the following vaccination status:

• 12 (26.7%) have had 3 doses

• 23 (51.1%) have had 2 doses but not 3

• 1 (2.2%) has had 1 dose only

• 9 (20.0%) are unvaccinated

Note that less than 8% of the population is unvaccinated.

My very rough calculation of the rate by vaccination status of those hospitalized (based on numbers of the population in each category two weeks ago) is as follows:

• (12) a rate of 2.4 per 100K with 3 doses

• (23) a rate of 6.9 per 100K with 2 doses (but not 3)

• (1) a rate of 1.8 per 100K with 1 dose only

• (9) a rate of 9.8 per 100K unvaccinated

Additionally, the province announced 294 new lab-confirmed cases today.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 117 Central

• 64 Eastern

• 43 Northern

• 70 Western

The Dept. of Health estimates there are 2,650 active cases in the province.

The graph above shows the number of reported weekly cases (green, left axis) and reported weekly deaths (red, right axis).

The graph above shows the number of weekly cases (green, left axis) and the number hospitalized on Fridays (orange, right axis) for the duration of the pandemic.

Yesterday, 831 doses of vaccine were administered (which is low, probably because of the weather):

• 42 first doses

• 184 second doses

• 602 third doses

(three doses are missing)

In total, 2,217,196 doses have been administered:

• 882,930 first doses

• 831,009 second doses

• 503,257 third doses

At end of day yesterday, 92.2% of the entire population have received at least 1 dose of vaccine:

• 5.4 with 1 dose only

• 34.8% with 2 doses but not 3

• 52.0% with 3 doses

• 7.8% unvaccinated

The graph above shows the vaccination progress as captured on Fridays through the pandemic. The yellow line is people with at least one dose of vaccine The blue line is people with only one dose. The green line is people with two doses but not three. The grey line is people with three doses. The red line is 80% of the population.

Appointments for boosters are now open to people 18 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,632 PCR tests yesterday, with a positivity rate of 18.0%.

If you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

The pop-up testing schedule can be found here.

