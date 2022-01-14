Nova Scotia COVID report, Jan. 14: weekly recap, 57 hospitalized, 891 new cases

Jump to sections in this article:

Overview

Vaccination

Testing

There are now now 57 people in hospital who were admitted because of COVID symptoms, 10 of whom are in ICU. Those 57 range in age from 0 (one is a child under 5) to100 years old, and the average age is 65.

Additionally, there are:

• 52 people admitted to hospital for other reasons but who tested positive for COVID during the admissions screening or who were admitted for COVID but no longer require specialized care

• 105 people in hospital who contracted COVID in the hospital outbreaks

The 57 people now hospitalized because of COVID have the following vaccination status:

• 5 (8.8%) have had 3 doses

• 34 (59.6%) have had 2 doses but not 3

• 3 (5.3%) have had 1 dose

• 15 (26.3%) are unvaccinated

Note: only 9.6% of the entire population is unvaccinated.

Nova Scotia announced 891 new cases of COVID-19 today, Friday, Jan. 14. The new cases are people who received a positive PCR test result from a Nova Scotia Health lab; it does not include people who tested positive using a take-home rapid (antigen) test.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases break down as:

• 534 Central

• 198 Eastern

• 77 Northern

• 82 Western

Public Health estimates that there are 6,648 active cases in the province; the actual number is undoubtedly much higher.

The graph above shows the weekly (Sat-Fri) number of new cases for the duration of the pandemic.

The graph above shows the number of weekly cases (green, left axis) and weekly deaths (red, right axis). If deaths lag three weeks behind cases, we may (nothing is certain) see 10-20 more deaths in the next couple of weeks.

The graph above shows the number of weekly cases (green, left axis) and the number hospitalized on Fridays (orange, right axis) for the duration of the pandemic.

Jail outbreak

More than half the prisoners at the Burnside jail have had COVID, reports Zane Woodford.

Hospital outbreaks

There are new cases in three existing hospital outbreaks:

• Northside General (one ward) — 1 new case for a total of 12

• Northside General (another ward) — 1 new case for a total of fewer than 10

• Cape Breton Regional — 1 new case for a total of fewer than 10

Long-term care outbreaks

There are also four new outbreaks at long-term care facilities:

• Wolfville Nursing Home — 3 staff, 5 residents

• Glen Haven Manor in New Glasgow — 6 staff, 2 residents

• Cove Guest Home in Sydney — 14 staff, 11 residents

• Harbour View Hospital (Sydney Mines) — 2 residents

Vaccination

Yesterday, 19,947 doses of vaccine were administered.

According to the Department of Health, 90.4% of the entire population have received at least 1 dose of vaccine:

• 7.3% with 1 dose only

• 56.4% with 2 doses but not 3

• 26.7% with 3 doses

• 9.6% unvaccinated

As of yesterday, just 63% of 5- to 11-year-olds have received their first shot of vaccine, which is an increase of just three percentage points over the past week.

The graph above shows the vaccination progress as captured on Fridays through the pandemic. The yellow line is people with at least one dose of vaccine The blue line is people with only one dose. The green line is people with two doses but not three. The grey line is people with three doses. The red line is 80% of the population.

Appointments for boosters are now open to people 30 and over for whom 168 days have passed since their second shot.

Vaccination appointments for people 5 years of age and older can be booked here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

There are many drop-in Pfizer vaccine clinics scheduled, starting next week, several for kids five years old and older.

Additionally, the province has scheduled several appointment-based vaccination clinics for booster shots, as follows:

New community clinics will offer vaccine by appointment starting: Thursday, January 6, at the Halifax Forum

Monday, January 10, at the Acadia Festival Theatre in Wolfville

Monday, January 17, at Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth

Monday, January 24, at the Nova Scotia Community College campus in Truro. Some existing COVID-19 testing centres will also offer vaccine by appointment. The following centres will start vaccinations on Monday, January 10: Rath Eastlink Community Centre, Truro

Pictou County Assessment Centre, New Glasgow

Cumberland County Assessment Centre, Amherst

Antigonish Market Square, Antigonish

Grand Lake Road Fire Hall, Sydney

Berwick Fire Hall, Berwick

Mariners Centre, Yarmouth. The Digby Station testing centre will offer vaccine by appointment starting Monday, January 24.

Testing

Yesterday, Nova Scotia Health labs completed 5,709 PCR tests, with a positivity rate of 11.9%.

The testing protocols have changed. Now, if you test positive with a rapid (antigen) test, you no longer will follow that up with a PCR test. Instead, you are assumed to definitely have COVID, and you and your household are to self-isolate as required.

But take-home rapid testing kits are no longer widely available.

Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Chester Basin Fire Dept., 11am-3pm

Pictou Legion, 11am-3pm

Cheticamp Seniors Hall, 11am-3pm Saturday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate., 10am-2pm Sunday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-4pm Monday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm Tuesday

Halifax Central Library, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 4-6pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

