Nova Scotia announced 1 new COVID-19 death, 83 new cases over 3 days

A man in his 80s has died from COVID-19. He lived in Nova Scotia Health’s Central Zone, and is the 96th Nova Scotian to die from the disease.

Additionally, Nova Scotia announced 83 new cases of COVID-19 over three days (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) today, Thursday, September 23.

By Nova Scotia Health zone, the new cases are:

• 65 Central Zone

• 4 Eastern Zone

• 6 Northern Zone

• 8 Western Zone

Due to the large number of new cases under investigation, the Dept. of Health is no longer providing details about mode of transmission (i.e., travel, close contact, or under investigation). The department similarly stopped reporting mode of transmission during the third wave.

The department repeated that “there are signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.”

There are now 205 known active cases in the province. Eleven people are in hospital with the disease, one of whom is in ICU. Forty-six people are considered newly recovered, which means they are no longer contagious and not necessarily that they aren’t sick.

Vaccination

Over the three-day period (Friday, Saturday, Sunday), 3,837 doses of vaccine were administered — 2,086 second doses and 1,751 first doses. A total of 1,500,471 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 721,906 were second doses. As of end of day yesterday, 80.1% of the entire population (including young children) have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 74.3% have received two doses.

I am no longer providing a secondary calculation of vaccination rates reflecting military vaccinations because I understand that the province is gradually inputting those figures into its own database.

People 12 years old and older can also book a vaccination appointment here.

People in rural areas who need transportation to a vaccination appointment should contact Rural Rides, which will get you there and back home for just $5. You need to book the ride 24 hours ahead of time.

Demographics

By age cohort, the new cases break down as:

• 31 aged 19 or younger

• 24 aged 20-39

• 17 aged 40-59

• 8 aged 60-79

• 3 aged 80 or over

The active cases across the province are distributed as follows:

Central Zone

• 87 in the Halifax Peninsula/Chebucto Community Health Network

• 51 in the Dartmouth/Southeastern Community Health Network

• 16 in the Bedford/Sackville Community Health Network

• 1 in the Eastern Shore/Musquodoboit Community Health Network

• 3 in the West Hants Community Health Network

• 5 not assigned to a Community Health Network

Total: 163

Eastern Zone

• 6 in the Cape Breton Community Health Network

• 1 in the Inverness, Victoria & Richmond Community Health Network

• 2 in the Antigonish & Guysborough Community Health Network

Total: 9

Northern Zone

• 17 in the Colchester/East Hants Community Health Network

• 0 in the Pictou Community Health Network

• 3 in the Cumberland Community Health Network

Total: 20

Western Zone

• 9 in the Annapolis and Kings Community Health Network

• 4 in the Lunenburg & Queens Community Health Network

• 0 in the Yarmouth, Shelburne & Digby Community Health Network

Total: 13

Testing

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,241 PCR tests yesterday. This does not include the antigen tests administered at the pop-up testing sites.

You do not need a health card to get tested.

Pop-up testing (antigen testing) is for asymptomatic people over 16 who have not been to the potential COVID exposure sites (see map below); results usually within 20 minutes. Pop-up testing has been scheduled for the following sites:

Monday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm Tuesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 4pm-6pm Wednesday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

Alderney Gate, 10am-2pm Thursday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm Friday

Halifax Convention Centre, noon-7pm

You can volunteer to work at the pop-up testing sites here or here. No medical experience is necessary.

You can also get PCR testing at the Nova Scotia Health labs by going here. Appointments can be made for the IWK, or for various locations in each of the health zones (appointments may not be available at each site).

Potential exposure advisories

Nova Scotia Health issued several potential COVID exposure advisories over the weekend.

We’ve collected all the active advisories for potential COVID exposures on bus routes and flights here.

The updated potential COVID exposure advisory map is below; you can zoom in and click on the coronavirus icons to get information about each site.

