New Environment minister requires further review for Atlantic Gold’s expansion plan

Yesterday Tim Halman, Nova Scotia’s new Minister of Environment and Climate Change, released a decision that rejected proposed modifications to Atlantic Gold’s Touquoy gold mine at Moose River in the Halifax Regional Municipality. Halman decided that the Registration Document submitted under the province’s Environment Act by Atlantic Gold’s subsidiary Atlantic Mining NS, which operates the Touquoy…
About Jennifer Henderson
Jennifer Henderson is a freelance journalist and retired CBC News reporter. email: [email protected]