Mass murderer left a will directing that his remains be placed in the Portapique Cemetery

The man responsible for the Nova Scotia massacre on April 18/19, left a will directing that his “unembalmed” and “non cremated” (emphasis in original) be placed in a “Hudson Bay blanket” and placed in a concrete vault in the Portapique Cemetery.

The mass murderer, who the Halifax Examiner is describing as GW, killed 13 people in Portapique on Saturday night, April 18, before continuing on the next morning and killing nine more people across the province.

Despite GW’s directives, however, the Portapique Cemetery is refusing to accept GW’s remains, as Jennifer Henderson reported this morning.

GW’s handwritten will, which was signed on March 29, 2011, additionally directs that there be “no obituary and no service and no public notice” of his death.

The will names GW’s common law spouse as his executor, and she is additionally the sole beneficiary of his estate. The will was witnessed by two relatives of GW’s common law spouse. However, the court says that the “Public Trustee is administering the estate, which means they are, in effect, the executor of the will, as per Sec. 26 of the Probate Act.”

According to probate records, GW left an estate with an estimated value of about $1.2 million.

About $700,000 is the tax assessment of real estate on Portland Street in Dartmouth and in Portapique; the market value of that property is probably considerably higher. The remaining $500,000 in the estate is the estimated value of GW’s personal property, insurance policies, RRSPs, and the like.

There is a proposed class action lawsuit by families of survivors and surviving victims, which seeks the assets in the estate.

