Mary Campbell wins big for press freedom and public access to information

The news business is frantic even in slow times. Reporters cover some event (a press conference, a government meeting, a court hearing), then rush off to write up a synopsis that makes sense to readers while it’s still fresh news. All the while, reporters are communicating with the editor, who gets the article published and out into the world.

But 2020 isn’t a slow time. We’ve been supercharged all year. On top of everything else, the Halifax Examiner has been covering the pandemic, the mass murder, the lobster dispute, and so much more.

And we try to do more than just cover this or that event. We make the investment into investigative reporting, which requires far more time from both the reporters and the editor (usually, me). In addition, I also report.

This morning, for example, as I’ve been writing Morning File, I’ve edited articles from both Jennifer Henderson and Zane Woodford; I received responses from one of two government agencies I asked for information yesterday, and if the second one comes in before I finish Morning File, I’ll write that up; I just interviewed Fisheries Minister Keith Colwell, in part to help fill out an investigative piece that Joan Baxter is writing today. Hopefully, I’ll actually finish Morning File by 10am, but then I have to rush off to court to do some research before the noon COVID briefing, which will take an hour, likely. All the while, I’m sitting on some explosive potential news about a story we at the Examiner have been covering for months, so I have to find some time to flesh that out in a way that is both accurate and doesn’t get us sued. Somewhere along the way, I’ll speak with Iris about payroll and work out a separate technical issue. Around 1pm, I’ll probably stop at Scotia Square for a cup of coffee and I’ll figure out what my afternoon looks like. I expect I’ll be editing articles from Joan and possibly Yvette d’Entremont. I’ll have to spend a couple of hours reviewing documents related to that potentially explosive news story, and probably have to arrange time with the lawyer for pre-publication advice. Undoubtedly, there will be other fires to put out along the way.

Pretty much every day looks something like this for me. I’m not complaining — I love my job!

But all this is — all my work, all the reporters’ work, the investigations, the day-to-day reporting, the legal fees — all of it is fuelled by subscriptions. You make it possible. Ten bucks a month goes a very long way.

If you have not already subscribed, please consider doing so now. Or, if you have subscribed, and would like to help out more, consider dropping us a few dollars extra.

Thanks much!

News

1. Mary Campbell wins FOI battle

Like a dog on a putrid, stanky bone… no, wait, let’s try that again. Like the intrepid, dedicated reporter she is, Mary Campbell has been on the Sydney Port file for many years, even before she started the Cape Breton Spectator, at least since 2015, when she filed a Freedom of Information request with the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, asking for:

Any communications between Mayor Cecil Clarke or his communications staff or CAO Michael Merrit[t] and Barry Sheehy and/or Albert Barbusci and/or Harbor Port Development Partners between December 1, 2013 and June 29, 2015.

Campbell gives context for the request:

Sheehy and Barbusci are the principals of Harbor Port Development Partners (now Sydney Harbour Investment Partners), a company with its registered office in Montreal. HPDP was established on 26 May 2015. Less than a month later, on 16 June 2015, CBRM Council approved an agreement giving HPDP what the Post described at the time as, “exclusive rights to market Sydney as a commercial gateway to North America.” How a company that didn’t exist before 26 May 2015 came to be signing an exclusivity agreement with the municipality in June was explained this way: Barbusci and Sheehy have already been working with the CBRM for 16 months, investing $1.2 million of their own capital into port development. The whole situation struck me as bizarre — what kind of municipality engages secret, volunteer port developers for 16 months? And what kind of port developers invest $1.2 million of their own money in a project before they have an actual contract?

It took the municipality 104 days to respond to Campbell (far more than the statutory requirement of 30 days, with the possibility of a 30-day extension), and even then, what she got back was underwhelming. Campbell continues:

When the municipality finally did reply, it was to send me an “odd little collection of documents”: a handful of emails from Sheehy to Mayor Clarke in which Sheehy sends along articles (one he wrote with his brother about pilot-less planes, one he wrote himself about the decline of America), offers to assist the reconstruction of St. Mary’s Polish Church, provides his pro-port Cape Breton Post op-ed pieces before they appear in the paper, praises Clarke for a recent CBC interview and congratulates him on WestJet’s recently announced daily flights between Sydney and Halifax. Considering that the period covered by my request included 16 months during which Sheehy and Barbusci were apparently spending over $1 million of their own money to promote our port, it seemed to me implausible that this was the sum total of communications between HPDP and the CBRM. And so, I appealed the response to the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner (OIPC) for Nova Scotia.

Last week, five years after Campbell initiated the review, Information and Privacy Commissioner Tricia Ralph issued a report that entirely vindicates Campbell. From Ralph’s report: