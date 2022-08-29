Mapping the future of Eisner Cove Wetland

News

1. Strang: Nova Scotians becoming too lax about COVID

If you’ve been out enjoying a summer free of gathering limits and mask mandates, wondering whatever happened to COVID, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer has news for you: it’s still around, and you should still be taking precautions.

“I am concerned that over the past few months we have collectively become too complacent and unconcerned about COVID,” Dr. Robert Strang told reporters on Friday. Yvette d’Entremont had that story.

“Surely we are not where we were in 2020 or 2021, or even last spring, but COVID is still a significant issue that requires our collective attention and action.”

Strang announced no new public health restrictions, but reminded the public that this province is, like the rest of Canada, currently in a summer wave of COVID cases. Though we’re doing better than we were this time last year, Strang cautioned that COVID isn’t over just because mask mandates and other pandemic regulations are gone.

While Strang ⁠— who recently had COVID himself ⁠— didn’t tell reporters that any public health restrictions would be returning, he did urge Nova Scotians to voluntarily mask up, avoid crowds, self-isolate, and generally look out for the health of others. Preventing the spread of COVID, he said, at a time when the health care system continues to be stretched thin, is key to avoid an autumn wave of COVID and avoidable strain on hospitals and medical workers.

Reporters asked Strang why he and the province chose not to mandate masks in schools this fall if there’s such concern about the spread of the virus. In response, he said students should be masking up in crowded classrooms and buses, but a mandate still isn’t necessary.

One of the best steps we can take to lower the threat of COVID, Strang said, is to keep up to date with vaccinations.

You should also keep up-to-date on vaccination news. Also on Friday, the province’s Department of Health and Wellness issued a vaccine update for the fall. Elementary school-aged kids will be eligible for their first boosters in September, and second boosters will become more broadly available later that month.

If you’ve had questions about the current state of COVID in this province, or the more hands-off approach the government has taken to the pandemic this summer despite its insistence that COVID remains a threat to public health and the infrastructure surrounding it, you can read d’Entremont’s full article here.

(Copy link for this item)

2. Donald Sobey, Derek Power, and the lasting impact of a ‘pardoned’ sexual assault

Last week, Stephen Kimber co-authored an article for the Globe and Mail with business reporter Joe Castaldo: Donald Sobey’s Sexual Assault of a Young Man was an Open Secret, Now his Victim is Finally Telling his Story.

On Sunday, Kimber followed up on that article here at the Examiner, going into detail about why he and the Globe ultimately decided to publish the story, even though the case in question ⁠— in which Sobey pleaded guilty ⁠— is now more than 30 years old and Sobey has been dead more than a year. Kimber writes:

In August 1991, Sobey, then 56 and the chair of Empire Company Ltd., the Sobey family holding company, pled guilty to a summary offence of sexual assault against a 20-year-old male student and paid a $750 fine. As soon as he was eligible, Sobey applied for and was granted a federal pardon, meaning the police and court records are no longer available. A year later, Sobey launched his family foundation, which has since donated millions of dollars to education, the arts, and various environmental causes. He was eventually named to the Order of Canada and awarded eight university honorary degrees. When he died on March 24, 2021, Sobey was lauded not only as “an astute businessman who helped the grocery store business his father founded in rural Nova Scotia expand into a multi-billion-dollar national company,” but also and “equally, as a philanthropist who championed Canadian visual art and post-secondary education.” Which again raises those niggling questions. Why publish this story at all and, especially, why now — 31 years after his sexual assault conviction, nearly a year-and-a-half after his death? The short answer is because this is not just Donald Sobey’s story. It is also the story of Derek Power, the then-20-year-old university student who was the victim of Sobey’s assault.

Power, who now lives in Toronto and is a father of two, first reached out to Kimber almost a year after Dalhousie University announced plans in 2020 for a new “international restorative justice lab,” which a school news release said was thanks to “the generous support of the Donald R. Sobey Foundation.”

Power sent Kimber an email in which he said he was shaken away by the hypocrisy of it all. Kimber and Castaldo spent over a year working to tell Power’s story and ensure the victim’s voice in all this would be heard.

Read Kimber’s thoughts on his recent Globe article, the Sobey legacy, and Power’s story, by clicking here.

(Copy link for this item)

3. Left-turn speed bumps coming to Halifax temporarily

Halifax Regional Municipality is planning to shake up six of the city’s intersections in September with a new pilot project.

So brace yourself, Halifax comment sections.

HRM will introduce temporary rubber speed bumps meant to slow down left-turning cars at the following intersections:

South Park Street and Spring Garden Road

Lacewood Drive and Dunbrack Street

Lacewood Drive and Parkland Drive

Cobequid Road and Glendale Drive

Joseph Howe Drive and Dutch Village Road

Main Street and Major Street

A depiction of the plan is mapped in HRM’s graphic above.

The idea is cars will take a longer route around speed bumps on left turns, forcing them to slow down and avoid cutting corners.

Wondering if this will be yet another hastily attempted pilot project that fails in Halifax? Sue Uteck, executive director of Spring Garden Area Business Association, shared those concerns when speaking with Callum Smith at Global.

As an association, we can live with the changes. But it’s a lack of communication from the city all the way along. The bus pilot project failed because of a lack of communication and here we are having another implementation with no communication again.

(Copy link for this item)

4. Child care services coming to existing centres in rural Cape Breton

There are no licensed child care centres north of Englishtown in Cape Breton, but Emily Latimer at the CBC is reporting that some provincial funding and a not-for-profit could soon bring much-needed child care services to those rural areas.

Taigh Curaim Daycare Society has received $1.2 million to expand child care services in rural Cape Breton, and the non-profit now plans to put a centre in Bay St. Lawrence and one in Ingonish. The new facilities will be run out of existing community centres, which will be updated to meet standards for child care.

It’s a huge part of the province to go unserved with licensed child care, so two new centres could go a long way. From Latimer’s report:

Resident Sabrina Bonnar has already applied for the centre’s child-care program for her three-year-old son. She hopes his application is accepted so she can go back to work. “It’s gonna help a lot of people around the community, I think,” she said. “Especially me, as being a busy mother, it’s going to be very helpful.” MacKinnon said the new centre will open soon. The provincial government’s affordable child-care agreement with Ottawa is scheduled to see $10-a-day child care offered by 2026. Jarabek said that will make a difference. “Ten dollars a day will literally change the decisions that people make in terms of how they organize their lives,” she said.

(Copy link for this item)

Views

Sunshine sketches of a small city airport

I’m travelling a bit right now, so today’s Views will be brief.

That’s the subject of today’s piece actually. Not brevity, but travel. Specifically, air travel.

Yesterday I took my first flight since the global airport meltdown hit its peak earlier this year. For months I’ve seen videos of yelling matches between would-be passengers and powerless clerks, opinion pieces blaming airlines, the government, and airports for mismanagement and greed, social media posts suggesting you arrive for domestic flights three hours early just to be sure you make it.

I was a little bit terrified going in.

Articles like the one Richard Warnica wrote about YYZ in July had put the fear of God in me when it came to flights. Just read this excerpt from that article:

More than 8,000 flights have been cancelled at Pearson so far this year… a number so large it almost renders abstract the sheer volume of misery it represents.

What a terrific sentence about such a terrible fact. I was ready for the worst.

But this was Stanfield, not Pearson. And I was flying Porter, not Air Canada or WestJet. I was only flying direct to St. John’s. Surely I’d avoid the infuriating hellscape I’d heard airports had become.

I hadn’t heard much out of Stanfield before arriving. I’d seen some reports of bad baggage handling — I decided against checking a bag, which, in my opinion, is always wise if you can swing it – and I’d heard about staffing shortages at the airport, but it was my understanding most of the empty jobs were related to the shops in the airport, nothing travel related.

Even Pearson, I hear, is only the second worst airport in the world for delays now.

My girlfriend, who I was travelling to meet, told me she saw a video from Stanfield online that showed the security line backed up nearly to the bag check. (I still haven’t seen that video, but I love her, so I believe her). As such, she told me to get to the airport three hours ahead of time.

Lucky for me, I crashed at a pilot friend’s the night before, and he told me I’d be fine if I left for the airport two hours before. Normally, there’s no one in the world I trust more than my partner, but when it comes to travel times and not falling out of the sky, I’ll put my faith in a pilot first.

So I got there about an hour and a half before my flight. It was busy; bustling even. But lines were moving. The longest queue was the one for the lone coffee shop in the terminal. I made it through security in 10 minutes, even with a bag screening.

No boarding delays, no waits on the tarmac. The only difference I noticed was at the terminal grab ‘n’ go shop. Global inflation has finally brought real-world prices in sync with airport prices, so I didn’t feel guilty shelling out $7 for a subpar egg salad sandwich this time.

In fact, all those fears from nightmare airport reports made the whole experience easier. It almost made me forget what a terrible time airports and plane travel are even when things are going smoothly.

Then I strapped into the world’s smallest plane seat on the world’s smallest plane — there’s a reason Porter provides a complimentary drink on its flights — and I remembered.

All this is to say, I can personally report that it’s still possible to buy a plane ticket, get through security, be granted the service you actually paid for, avoid a cancellation, and arrive at your destination with your original luggage. Airports are not entirely broken.

Now that I’ve successfully jinxed my return flight — I have to be back for my best friend’s wedding this weekend and, just like on that Porter seat, wiggle room is scarce — I’ll relax on my vacation and sign off.

Good luck to all you jet-setters out there.

(Copy link for this item)

Noticed: Mapping the future of Eisner Cove Wetland

Since the province announced nine “special planning areas” in Halifax Regional Municipality back in March, effectively giving Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr the power to fast-track housing development approvals without public consultation or municipal input, locals in some of those areas have been speaking out about the lack of environmental concern..

Port Wallace and Sandy Lake are two examples.

A third is the Eisner Cove Wetland in Dartmouth, where local community groups have been rallying for months to stop Clayton Developments from starting construction that would massively upset the habitat of the large green space in the metro area.

The Examiner reported on the two groups most heavily involved in the protest last week, Save our Southdale Wetland and Defend Eisner Cove Wetland. The groups are asking the province to give Clayton Developments a different plot to build on, one in a less ecologically sensitive part of HRM.

Currently, the development plan covers about 45 hectares of untouched greenery. (Mostly untouched, that is; Clayton Developments started cutting trees a little ahead of schedule). The development will lead to 700 “attainable housing units,” meaning housing that middle-class people can probably afford. It will also displace wildlife habitats, including species at risk, and potentially release large amounts of carbon now stored in the trees and vegetation.

To illustrate why locals are so concerned about the loss of the wetland — the planned development has sparked multiple rallies and a protest that turned dangerous — concerned citizen Shanni Bale has created an interactive map that clearly shows a before and after look at Eisner Cove.

It’s easy to use and shows what’s going to happen to the land better than any article can. Try it out here if you like.

But allow me to include some screenshots here as well. I hate jumping around links too.

Below is the wetland as it stands now. The colourful dots represent reported wildlife sightings. The bright purpley-white streak shows areas considered “climate-resilent,” meaning the habitats are primed to adapt and support the same species long-term, even as the climate warms. The brown border outlines the development area.

As we slide the map to the post-development view, things start to change.

Most of the mature forest is gone. And it’s unlikely as many dots will reappear for wildlife sightings once the neighbourhood is in place.

Once we go through with this development, there’s no going back to what we had. So it’s worth taking a look at what we’ve got right now before we go ahead with this fast-track development. Sadly, whatever you think about the development, right now only one Nova Scotian has a say in the matter: Minister John Lohr.

(Copy link for this item)

Government

City

Monday

No meetings

Tuesday

Halifax and West Community Council (Tuesday, 6pm, online) — agenda

Province

Monday

No meetings

Tuesday

Human Resources (Tuesday, 10am, One Government Place) —appointments to agencies, boards, and commissions

Health (Tuesday, 1pm, Province House) — vaccine booster shots, with Jeannine Lagassé, Kathleen Trott, and Dr. Robert Strang

On campus

Dalhousie

PhD Defence, Pharmacology (Monday, 10am, Room 3107, Mona Campbell Building, and online) — Stefan Heinze-Milne will defend “Effects of Low Testosterone on Frailty and a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator on Frailty, Frailty Mechanisms, and Cardiac Structure and Function in Older Mice”

In the harbour

Halifax

05:00: NYK Remus, container ship, arrives at Fairview Cove from Hamburg, Germany

06:00: Algoterra, oil tanker, sails from Imperial Oil for Quebec City

07:00: CMA CGM Montreal, container ship, sails from Pier 42 for Bremerhaven, Germany

07:00: Celebrity Summit, cruise ship with up to 2,100 passengers, arrives at Pier 22 from St. John’s, on a 12-day cruise from Reykjavik to Boston

07:45: Zaandam, cruise ship with up to 1,718 passengers, arrives at Pier 20 from Bar Harbor, on a seven-day cruise from Boston to Montreal

08:30: Skogafoss, container ship, arrives at Pier 42 from Reykjavik

11:00: MSC Tamara, container ship, arrives at Pier 41 from Montreal

11:45: Skogafoss sails for Portland

16:00: Augusta Sun, cargo ship, sails from Pier 27 for Bilboa, Spain

17:45: Zaandam sails for Sydney

18:00: Celebrity Summit sails for Boston

21:00: NYK Remus sails for sea

22:30: East Coast, oil tanker, arrives at Irving Oil from Saint John

Cape Breton

06:30: CSL Metis, bulker, sails from Point Tupper coal pier for sea

07:00: Norwegian Pearl, cruise ship with up to 2,873 passengers, arrives at Sydney Marine Terminal from Charlottetown, on a seven-day roundtrip cruise out of Boston

10:00: Sonangol Namibe, oil tanker, arrives at Port Hawkesbury anchorage from Girassol offshore terminal, Angola

10:30: Tanja, bulker, arrives at Point Hawkesbury Paper from Portland

13:00: Algoma Mariner, bulker, sails from Atlantic bulk terminal (Sydney) for sea

16:30: Norwegian Pearl sails for Halifax

18:00: CSL Argosy, bulker, sails from Coal Pier (Sydney) for sea

Footnotes

I saw the Wales women’s rugby club at the airport Sunday. They got smoked 31-3 against our Canadians Saturday at the Wanderer’s Grounds. Shout out to my good friend Georgia who took her bachelorette party to the game ⁠— she’s no longer a bachelorette ⁠— for what I’m sure was a great, rowdy time. Congrats to her and the Canadian club.

Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner

We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation. Thanks!