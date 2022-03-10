Lisa Banfield and cops who responded to Portapique will testify under oath at the mass murder inquiry

Lisa Banfield and the RCMP officers who responded to the mass murders of April 18/19, 2020 will be required to testify under oath before the Mass Casualty Commission, the three commissioners ruled yesterday.

The decision mostly aligns with requests from the victims’ families, but lawyers representing the families say they are still worried about process issues.

Banfield was the common-law spouse of the killer, and told investigators that on April 18 the killer had attacked her but she managed to escape into the woods; hiding in the root structure of a large tree, she heard gunfire and explosions, and only came out of hiding at daylight.

After the murders, Banfield was criminally charged with providing ammunition to the killer. She was to stand trial later this month. Her lawyers said that given the pending court case, she would not agree to testify at the inquiry, but yesterday morning she agreed to a restorative justice plan that makes that upcoming trial moot and clears the way for her to testify before the commission.

“It has never been a matter of ‘if’ the Commission wants to hear from Lisa Banfield but rather how and when we can best do so,” wrote the commissioners in their decision. “We anticipate that we will hear from her (under subpoena as with all other witnesses) to address remaining questions, or to provide important context, later in our process.”

Banfield was interviewed by commission staff yesterday afternoon. No date for her testimony was set.

As well, the commissioners ruled that most of the police officers who responded to the murders, including their commanders, will be required to testify.

The first three RCMP constables on the ground in Portapique — Stuart Beselt, Aaron Patton, and Adam Merchant — will testify at the commissioners next public meeting, on March 28. They will testify together as a “witness panel.”

As well, a fourth officer, Cst. Vicki Colford, will be required to testify later this month. Colford established a road block at the top of Portapique Beach Road the night of the murders, and was told by Kate MacDonald about a second exit route from the community.