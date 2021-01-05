Halifax Examiner

Liberal leadership candidate Randy Delorey made a whack of promises; we unpack them

Liberal leadership candidate Randy Delorey released a list of campaign promises today, a month before a virtual convention February 6 that will choose a new premier. The Antigonish MLA told the Halifax Examiner these ideas are aimed at helping businesses and people “rebound and thrive” once COVID-19 is behind us. Reporter Jennifer Henderson took a…

