Legal cannabis is a big hit: people support legalization and are smoking more of it, but edibles still haven’t much caught on

A new study suggests Canadians have overwhelmingly embraced the budding cannabis industry since its 2018 legalization, but they haven’t yet been sold on edibles. The study, ‘Cannabis & Edibles: Comparison of Canada and USA Consumer Perspectives,’ was released on Monday by Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab research associate Brian Sterling and the lab’s senior director,…
About Yvette d'Entremont
Yvette d’Entremont is a bilingual (English/French) journalist writing news and features for The Halifax Examiner. She's also a journalism instructor at the University of King's College. email: [email protected]; Twitter