Legal cannabis is a big hit: people support legalization and are smoking more of it, but edibles still haven’t much caught on

Episode #33 of The Tideline, with Tara Thorne is published.

Breagh Isabel—you likely know her as Breagh Mackinnon, formerly of folk-pop trio Port Cities—has reemerged with a new skill set and a sweet new single in “Girlfriends,” which looks back at her coming-of-age as a queer person in Cape Breton. She’ll gently pop into the show to talk about her new direction as an artist, why she moved on from Port Cities (spoiler alert: it’s totally cool), and what her future plans are once the pandemic ends.

The Tideline has moved to a new platform, and all episodes are free from now on! You can listen to the latest one by clicking the link above, or subscribe to get them to automatically download to your device — check out the great instructional article here. For help or questions, email Suzanne.

Listen to past episodes here.