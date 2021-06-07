Kayla Borden’s lawyer says this is what systemic racism looks like

Kayla Borden wasn’t just complaining about the two officers who handcuffed her last summer. She was complaining about the whole force.

But her lawyer is concerned, as the complaint heads to the Nova Scotia Police Review Board, that the way Halifax Regional Police investigated her complaint will limit the scope of the hearing into the incident.

As El Jones first reported for the Halifax Examiner last July, Borden was pulled over and arrested on July 28, 2020 in Dartmouth on her way home from a visit with her cousin in Bedford. As Jones reported later that day:

When [Borden] reached the intersection of Cuddy Lane and Windmill Road at around 1am, she paused to wait for a police wagon which had pulled up diagonally alongside her car. The lights [on the wagon] were not on, which I thought was weird, so I waited about 10 seconds, and then about 5-6 more cop cars came out of nowhere and swarmed me in the intersection from all directions. Two white officers approached me. I couldn’t see if they had their guns out or not. They yelled, “Put your hands on the steering wheel.” I was so scared wondering what was going on. After I put my hands on the wheel, the same cop immediately started yelling at me to get out of the car. I had my window rolled down, and he grabbed open my car door. He pulled me out of the car and told me “You’re under arrest.” They put me in handcuffs. I was asking, “For what?” He told me, “We will see in a minute.” Borden, an African Nova Scotia woman, says that all the officers were white, and only one officer was a woman. She says another officer approached her and began questioning her. He asked, “Do you know why we pulled you over?” I said that I didn’t. He said, “You didn’t have your lights on for a bit.” I told him that I did have my lights on, and then he said that I didn’t pull over when he put on his lights. I told him that I did pull over, five minutes before when a cop car came up behind me on the Bedford Highway. Then he asked me what kind of car I drive, and after I responded, he said “We were on a high speed chase with a white guy in a Toyota.” I drive a Dodge Avenger. And, obviously, I am not a white man. Borden says the officer who arrested her then said, “You are un-under arrest.” However, even though she was told she was no longer being detained, another officer still took her licence, registration, and insurance information while she was still surrounded by three police cars. She was then instructed to move her car to the side of the road, and after waiting for her belongings to be returned, the officer with her identification told her, “Sorry, have a good night.”

The next day, Borden went to the police station to file a complaint. The police gave her limited information, and as the Examiner reported in October, it started a frustrating process.

Police investigate police, find no wrongdoing

In December, the police finished their investigation. In the decision, HRP Inspector Derrick Boyd writes that Sgt. Jonathan Jefferies investigated the complaint against two officers — constables Scott Martin and Jason Meisner — and found neither of them acted improperly.

The decision lists seven other officers involved — constables Andrew Nicholson, Anil Rana, Sym Dewar, Andrew Joudrey, Jeffrey Pulsifer, Tanya Lambert, Stuart McCulley — but police didn’t consider their behaviour in the investigation, just the two arresting officers.

McCulley was the officer who first saw the speeding vehicle police were allegedly chasing when they stopped Borden. The decision said he “observed a dark colored sedan, with no plate just a temporary permit in the window, driving on the Bedford Highway with its lights off and travelling at a high rate of speed.”

After trying to stop the vehicle, McCulley got in a chase and “observed the driver to be a lone occupant of the vehicle, a white male and wearing a base ball cap.” The decision said he radioed into dispatch to say the driver was wearing a ball cap. He stopped the pursuit when it got too dangerous.

Officers in the Bedford area were then on the lookout for a dark sedan with no plate and no lights on, and that’s when Meisner told the investigator he saw Borden driving with no lights on. (Borden said her lights were on at all times.)

Meisner told dispatch he thought he’d spotted the vehicle and started following, and updated at some point that the driver’s lights had been turned on. Eventually, Meisner asked other officers to stop the vehicle. Nicholson pulled in front of Borden, and Martin went up to the vehicle to make the arrest.

When McCulley got to the scene, he told officers Borden wasn’t the driver he was chasing, and the officers let her go.