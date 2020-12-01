Juno and Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page comes out as trans

Beloved Halifax actor Elliot Page has come out as trans today.

Page was the Oscar-nominated star of the 2007 film Juno, playing a teenager facing an unplanned pregnancy. Page is now starring in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, playing superhero Vanya Hargreeves.

Closer to home, inspired to action when close friend Lil MacPherson gave Page a copy of Joan Baxter’s book The Mill, Page went on to direct the documentary film There’s Something in the Water, which examines environmental racism in Nova Scotia, and the women working to end it in their communities.

“What’s so powerful about meeting these women and hearing them speak is they’ve embraced their power,” Page told Baxter. “They know they’re powerful, and they know they can create change.”

Much the same can be said about Page, who announced their trans status in an Instagram post:

Hi friends, I want to share with you that my name is Elliot, my pronouns are he/they and I am trans. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society. I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the “jokes” and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences. In 2020 alone, it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and LatinX trans women. To the political leaders who work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all of those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community: you have blood on your hands. You unleash a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community, a community in which 40% of trans adults report attempting suicide. Enough is enough. You aren’t being “cancelled,” you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won’t be silent in the face of your attacks. I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better. Thank you for reading this. All my love, Elliot

This post has been updated to reflect edits Page made to their Instagram post.

