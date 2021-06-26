The Halifax Examiner is hiring!

Through the Local Journalism Initiative (LJI), the Halifax Examiner has secured funding for a full-time African Nova Scotian community reporter. This is a contract position, exact dates still to be determined, but the contract will be for about nine months. It is our hope that the contract will be extended or the position will be converted into a staff position, but at this point we can’t guarantee that. Salary is competitive for the Halifax area.

Who we are: The Halifax Examiner is an award-winning digital news site covering Halifax City Hall, the Nova Scotian provincial government, COVID-19, resource issues (such as mining, fisheries, and forestry), social justice, prisons, breaking news, and more. We have a small staff of employees and regularly contributing freelancers, and are growing.

Who you are: This position is ideal for a reporter early in their career or between jobs, but we are also open to someone with an unconventional career path. You have, or can develop, connections in the communities you’ll be covering. You are a reporter with strong reporting and interview skills. You can work independently, but also join in team efforts, such as our upcoming investigation of the housing situation in Nova Scotia. You will have a nose for unusual and compelling stories, and can humanize the subjects of your articles. You are comfortable with digital news platforms and social media. You have a driver’s licence and access to a vehicle.

What you’ll do: The African Nova Scotian community reporter will be covering the Black communities in the Halifax Regional Municipality and throughout the province. In addition to daily news, you will bring an historical lens to contemporary issues, profile community members, investigate how government institutions interact with the communities, look at environmental issues, and reveal challenges and opportunities in the communities.

Application deadline is July 9. Email resumé and samples of your work to:

Tim Bousquet, Editor

[email protected]