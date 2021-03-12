Its German financing uncertain, the company behind the proposed Goldboro LNG plant is looking at the Canadian government for support

But as Joan Baxter reported in her two–part series, “The Goldboro Gambit,” it’s been a decade since the LNG plant was proposed, and it’s anyone’s guess whether it will actually ever be built, as one engineering firm has dropped out of the project and the German government loan guarantees that supposedly underpin the project are not at all certain:

At the end of September, Calgary-based Pieridae Energy announced that it was signing a deal with the global engineering firm, Bechtel, to develop a detailed plan by March 31, 2021 for its LNG project — a natural gas liquefaction plant, tanker terminal, and associated marine facilities — in Goldboro, on Nova Scotia’s Eastern Shore. There was no mention in the press release of why a new engineering firm was needed, namely that in July 2020, Bechtel’s predecessor, Kellogg Brown & Root, had notified Pieridae in writing that it was stepping away from the project, which Pieridae claimed was “in apparent contradiction of its obligation” under a signed service agreement. However, the September press release did specify that Bechtel would be bringing “a high level of LNG experience & expertise” to the project, and that as part of its new agreement Bechtel would be, “conducting meaningful engagement with the Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq First Nations including their participation in the construction of a large-scale work camp at the LNG site.” Cue the media reports about how Pieridae was“pressing forward” with the Goldboro LNG project, and glowing accounts of how preparations were heating up, and how, as the Chronicle Herald’s Roger Taylor put it in the unconditional future tense, this meant: A small town of about 5,000 will spring up virtually overnight in Goldboro, Guysborough County next summer once the LNG project gets the green light to proceed. Taylor went on to report that the Calgary company, Black Diamond Group, would be working with its partner, “the Wskijnu’k Mtmo’taqnuow Agency Ltd., a company wholly owned by the 13 Mi’kmaq communities in Nova Scotia,” to build and operate the work camp that would house 5,000 during construction at the Goldboro LNG site. Taylor also quoted Pieridae’s CEO, Alfred Sorensen – directly from the company’s press release — who proclaimed this was “a very positive step forward” for the project. CBC reported that there was a “German loan guarantee for the project” that “includes $3 billion targeted at construction of the plant and $1.5 billion for upstream development.” Such media reports make it sound as if the US $4.5-billion German loan guarantees are pretty much a done deal, and all that Pieridae needs to do to get the project going is come up with another US $5.5 billion from other investors for the US $10-billion project — although there is also the outstanding issue of Alberta’s Energy Regulator denying the transfer of Shell’s gas wells in Alberta to Pieridae until the matter of their clean-up has been resolved.

Baxter contacted the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy to ask about the loan guarantees and got this response:

We can hereby confirm that we do know the respective Goldboro LNG project in Nova Scotia and that a Letter of Interest (LOI) has been issued by the German Government. This LOI is legally not binding and shall only express that the project can be considered as eligible under the assumption that certain criteria are met. An LOI can be issued to support a German offtaker [buyer of the LNG] in the bidding process. Kindly note that a final and binding decision on whether an UFK [German government untied loan guarantee] can eventually be granted or not requires the prior assessment of the economic, technical and legal aspects in detail and the compliance with internationally accepted environmental, social and human rights standards. This assessment will be performed as part of the regular application procedure once a formal application has been filed. An application has not been filed so far and thus the respective due diligence of the respective project has not been initiated and no approval or binding decision on granting a UFK-guarantee has been made. We have asked Pieridae Energy to avoid ambiguous wordings in this context. [emphasis added]

Have I mentioned how great it is to work with a reporter who speaks German? Commented Baxter:

In spite of the German government’s request that Pieridae “avoid ambiguous wordings,” the “Facility Overview” on Pieridae’s website states that one of the project components is “US$4.5 billion in German Government loan guarantees to build Goldboro and develop Alberta conventional gas reserves to supply the facility.” As if there are no ifs about the loan guarantees at all.

I need to update my joke: from Halifax, you drive up to the LNG plant, turn right til you get to the spaceport, and then turn left and you’ll get to the Melford Terminal.

But if the German government won’t come through with support for the LNG plant, maybe the Canadian government will? Pieridae has hired Luka Stevanovic — presumably the Senior Consultant at the Maple Leaf Strategies lobbying firm, and not the Serbian Olympic swimmer of the same name — to knock on doors in Ottawa on behalf of the proposed LNG plant.

According to the federal lobbyist registry, on May 5, 2020, Stevanovic spoke with Paul Hershaw, a senior advisor with Infrastructure Canada to discuss “infrastructure” related to the plant.

Nine days later, on May 20, Stevanovic spoke with Sean Fraser, the MP for Central Nova.

Two days after that, Stevanovic spoke with Mike Kelloway, the MP for Cape Breton—Canso.

On July 8, Stevanovic spoke with Peter Boehm, who is a Senator for Ontario but who was the Ambassador to Germany from 2008 to 2012 and now is chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Trade. The pair discussed “Regional Development, Aboriginal Affairs, Economic Development, Industry, Energy, International Trade, International Relations, Climate,” so I’m reading that as Stevanovic wanting Boehm to lean on the Germans on Pieridae’s behalf, using some bullshit climate change argument.

On August 15, Stevanovic had a joint conversation with MPs Geoff Regan, Mike Kelloway, and Sean Casey. The four discussed “Regional Development, Aboriginal Affairs, Economic Development, Industry, Energy, International Trade, Infrastructure, Employment and Training, Internal Trade, International Relations, Climate, Environment, Taxation and Finance,” and I’m guessing the chat was heavy on the “taxation and finance” part.

Stevanovic again spoke with Fraser on August 19 and December 1.

On December 10, Stevanovic spoke with Deliah Bernard, the regional assistant, Atlantic and Quebec for Indigenous Services Canada, and with Jordano Nudo, a policy advisor with Indigenous Services Canada, discussing “Aboriginal Affairs, Economic Development, Industry, Energy, Employment and Training.”

On December 17, it was back to Kelloway’s door.

Lobbying reports haven’t yet been filed for the first quarter of 2021, but it’s clear that with German financing uncertain, Pieridae is looking for a little love from the Canadian government.

5. Sandpiper

Somebody — it should’ve been me, but it wasn’t — made a Freedom of Information request for “all briefing notes and analysis regarding the $5 million contribution made to Sandpiper Ventures announced on February 5th, 2021.”

The result came back from Laure Lee Langley, the deputy minister to the premier:

After a file search, we have located no record responsive to your application. Therefore, it is my understanding that pursuant to clause 7(2)(b) of the Act, that the Office of the Premier does not have custody or control of (a) record(s) which would respond to your application.

So $5 million in public money was simply handed over to a venture capital firm, no strings attached, with no analysis of how the money would be used or if it would actually benefit anyone at all in Nova Scotia; moreover, there wasn’t even a PR spin sheet sent to Stephen McNeil from communications staff.

That there was no analysis of the “contribution” underscores my view that it was just a gift to a bunch of connected rich women.

Remember: $5 million could have funded 1,500 child care spaces.

6. 11011

In other FOIPOP and COVID news, the provincial government gave $100,000 to the Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia for “a pilot project for an app that dine-in restaurants and licensed establishments can use to collect patrons’ contact information for contact tracing. This will help standardize collection practices, ensure privacy of information, and reduce the burden on businesses. It will also improve public health’s ability to contact patrons as needed.”

I’ve used the app a couple of times — you text 11011 and say where you are, and I guess if some COVID-infected person was there at the same time, you’ll be told to self-isolate and get a test (or conversely, if you’re the COVID-infected person, all the other patrons will be alerted).

I have no idea if that’s $100,000 well spent. I wonder who got the contract, tho.

7. Dumb meters

A fellow named Randy Linzel has filed a complaint with the Utility and Review Board (UARB) about the new smart meters Nova Scotia Power is installing on houses and businesses.

Linzel has an Electrical Thermal Storage (ETS) unit in his house, which is probably something all of us should have. An ETS is a ceramic block that can be charged with cheap energy — by a solar panel or windmill, or (as in Linzel’s case) with power from the grid when rates are low at night. The ETS can hold the charge for as long as a week, and so it can serve as a replacement for or adjunct to a traditional furnace. It’s simple technology over 100 years old, and can reduce greenhouse gas emissions while saving money.

Anyway, in one of the better written citizen complaints to the UARB I’ve seen, Linzel lays out his problem with the smart meters:

NS Power is moving to Smart electrical meters. For homeowners with an ETS (Electrical Thermal Storage) unit, the present electrical meter is programmed with the times the rate changes. It also is programmed to handle the rate change times for weekends, daylight savings, and holidays and store the energy usage for each of the appropriate rates. The new meter will have the same functionality. In order for a homeowner to effectively harness the lower rates, the ETS unit needs to charge up via drawing electrical energy during the lowest rate period only. During the high rate periods, the stored thermal energy is released from the ETS unit. Since the ETS units were introduced by NS Power, the electrical meter has been the key interface to communicate to the ETS. There is a 2 wire, 24 volt AC connection between the meter and the ETS unit. When the rate changes from high to low the NS Power electrical meter signals the ETS unit and it charges up and likewise when the rate changes from low to high, the ETS unit stops charging. This has worked perfectly and the ETS unit functions as designed for all rate changes during the week, weekends, daylight savings and holidays. No manual interaction is required by the homeowner. With the smart meter, the interface between the meter and ETS is no longer in place. As per the pamphlet sent to homeowners, NS Power will have someone install a timer at or near the ETS to replace some of the lost functionality. The timer is an Omron H5F. It is simply a timer that can be programmed to switch a contact each day at specific times with manual overrides. The timer does not have the ability to be programmed with holidays for the year or the dates for daylight savings. As well, its internal clock is not synchronized with the NS Power meter or the internet. For a homeowner to have their ETS charge during the daytime on a holiday, they must manually initiate an override either on the ETS unit or on the timer. As well, twice a year they must remember to put the timer in and out of daylight savings. Not SMART. How do they want the complaint resolved? Two options: 1) Install a smart meter that has the same connectivity to the ETS unit as presently exists. 2) If option 1 is not provided and the homeowner opts out of the smart meter and chooses to keep the existing meter, provide a discount as the homeowner will not have the smart features other homeowners have for reading energy usage. However, they will have an ETS that is perfectly in sync with the utility billing meter with zero manual intervention required.

8. Weather

There’s weather today. Everyone’s going to be talking about it.

