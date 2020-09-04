Is it time for more nurses in schools?

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.

Nova Scotia has a long history of school nurses. But their role has decreased as schools turn to other health professionals. And in the midst of a pandemic, that may be a problem.

“Nurses have this ability to to look at the individual child — the whole child. But we also have the ability to look at the population as a whole,” school nurse and educator Robin Cogan said in an interview. Cogan is a nationally recognized school nurse in Camden City, New Jersey, who runs the Relentless School Nurse blog. She’s a fierce advocate for the importance of having nurses in schools. In New Jersey, she said, “there is typically a certified school nurse in every building.”

Cogan said nurses “are certainly there for emergencies and screenings and anything related to the well-being of the child from head to toe, and also their emotional well-being. But we’re also there as a resource for parents or staff. We are the only medical person in the building. And for some students and some families, we may be the only medical person that they see. So we do care coordination. We provide education.”

In a province where access to family doctors continues to be a problem, those can be crucial services.

Currently, nurses in Nova Scotia form just one small part of teams serving kids’ needs through a web of programs and partnerships. The province has 72 youth health centres, mostly in high schools. Speaking for Public Health, Lesley Mulcahy described the staffing of the health centres in an email:

Multiple service providers operate out of the youth health centres, including community partners, family physicians, NSDEECD (SchoolsPlus), the IWK and Nova Scotia Health (Public Health, Primary Care, as well as Mental Health and Addiction Services) to support youth. The work at the individual level, with students through YHCs, is supporting students in navigation to services and provision of information or resources.

Youth health centres, said HRCE spokesperson Doug Hadley in an email, are staffed a minimum of 18 hours a week by “a qualified health professional” under an agreement with the Nova Scotia Health Authority. The staff member “could be a nurse, social worker, recreation therapist, etc.”

He added that the School Health Partnership agreement among the HRCE, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, and the IWK sees 2.5 full-time equivalent nurses in the entire HRCE school system.

But since the start of the pandemic, public health nurses have not been providing services in schools, Mulcahey said. “There is a plan in development on how to work with the regional centres of education, as well as schools, to support education in a successful re-opening,” she noted.

When it comes to elementary schools, there are no youth health centres or nurses. Instead, Hadley wrote, “there are a number of health supports in place for elementary students.” Elementary kids can talk to a counsellor, but other than that they are reliant on “student planning teams” identifying needs so that the students “could have access to a school psychologist, speech language pathologist, school social worker, behaviour support teacher, behaviour specialist, a Child and Youth Care Practitioner, and an autism specialist.”