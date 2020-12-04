HRM COVID restrictions extended another week; 15 new cases in Nova Scotia on Friday

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 are announced in Nova Scotia today (Friday). Eleven of those cases, including a case connected to Citadel High yesterday afternoon, are in Nova Scotia Heath Authority’s Central Zone. Three more are in the Northern Zone and are close contacts to previously announced cases. The other case is in the Western Zone and is related to travel outside the Atlantic Bubble.

There are now 117 known active cases in the province. No one is currently in hospital with the disease.

Today’s announcement did not include information about testing at the rapid testing pop-up sites.

As a result of the continued double-digit numbers of daily new cases, Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, extended the restrictions on HRM another week, until Dec. 16. Those restrictions include the closure of bars and restaurants to indoor dining, and the prohibition of nonessential travel into or out of HRM. See the complete list of restrictions here.

Here are the new daily cases and seven-day rolling average since the start of the second wave (Oct. 1):

And here is the active caseload for the second wave:

I’ve updated the possible exposure map to remove a handful of locations for which the advisories have expired:

