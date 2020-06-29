How and why NSCAD president Aoife Mac Namara was fired

News

1. NSCAD board fires president Aoife Mac Namara

Yesterday, I learned that the Board of Governors at NSCAD University had removed president Aoife Mac Namara. I’ve since spoken with people with knowledge of the situation, and here’s what I’ve pieced together.

After a successful career as an arts educator in London, and then in British Columbia, Mac Namara was hired last year into the NSCAD position. Over the course of the year since, she has worked to bring NSCAD into the 21st century by focusing on diversity and inclusion. For example, while it was not her initiative (the idea predates her arrival to Halifax), Mac Namara championed the Institute for the Study of Canadian Slavery, and art historian Charmaine Nelson was hired just last week to start the program.

One person I talked with explained that such initiatives are often destined to fail because they aren’t given the resources to fully develop, but Mac Namara was intent on integrating the Institute across programs, and providing enough support staff to make the Institute a meaningful part of NSCAD.

As a result of such efforts, Mac Namara earned the respect of the university community; I’ve never come across a university president who is as praised by students and faculty as is Mac Namara.

The board of governors, however, was lukewarm to those efforts.

Meanwhile, something else was going on. Mac Namara stepped right into the closed and opaque circle that constitutes Nova Scotia’s managerial and real estate network.

You’ll recall that NSCAD was nearly bankrupted a few years ago by an ill-conceived purchase of property at the port. Ever since, the Board of Governors has been especially focused on real estate — there was the potential to relocate the Granville campus to the waterfront in a joint project with the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, but for unknown (to me) reasons, that idea fell through, and now the AGNS is going solo with the waterfront project.

In the 1970s, the university moved from Coburg Road to downtown by purchasing the eastern half of the Granville Street portion of the Historic Properties developed by Ben McCrea, owner of the Armour Group. That sale included a provision that should the university ever sell the property, Armour Group would have first rights of refusal.

Fast forward to the present day. Ben McCrea died some years ago, and Armour is now controlled by his son, Scott McCrea. Saint Mary’s University awarded him an honorary degree last year. In addition to the Historic Properties, the Armour Group owns the Waterside, Founders Square, and the dog-awful Queen’s Marque project now blighting the waterfront.

And NSCAD’s Granville campus could join that real estate portfolio. McCrea has made some sort of offer to the university for the property. Does this make sense? Maybe. As the adjacent Cogswell redevelopment project is about to commence, now might be an opportune time to unload the property to a developer.

The problem, I’m told, is that as Mac Namara saw it, the potential sale of the Granville campus was tied up with conflicts of interest on the Board of Governors. In particular, vice chair Sean Kelly is a lawyer with Stewart McKelvey, where he represents the Armour Group.

I’ll leave it for others to decide if that’s a substantial conflict, but regardless, MacNamara has been working on a governance review of the board, with the aim of directly addressing potential conflicts of interest and of having the board better reflect the community, especially in terms of its diversity.

It’s been a busy summer for the Board of Governors. Last week, the board issued a statement condemning “all forms of discrimination and systemic racism” and vowing to ensure “representation from the BIPOC community. To that end, we are making a concerted effort to consider a diverse group of candidates as we look to appoint new members of our board.” As I understand it, the governance review is to start next week.

The Board of Governors met Thursday, and went in camera to discuss Mac Namara. Someone with knowledge of the situation tells me that the board voted to ask for Mac Namara’s resignation, and if she declined to resign, to fire her. The vote was 12-5, with the “no” votes coming from the two faculty representatives on the board, the two students, and the one Black person on the board, Duane Jones.

What now?

First, the Board of Governors should explain itself, and publicly address both the firing of Mac Namara and the potential conflict of interest with the proposed Granville property deal.

But the situation additionally needs to be taken off campus and addressed politically. We need a review of university governance with all universities, not just NSCAD. My cursory look at the various board of governors finds them top heavy with business and real estate interests, with only weak representation from the community at large.

I don’t know what the firing means for Mac Namara personally. I think she has tenure so will remain a faculty member, but I’m not certain of that.

I’ll keep looking into this.

And I know this might strike some as petty, but as I was googling around about NSCAD, I came upon the above tweet, about the upcoming virtual classes. Well, sure. But something struck me about the accompanying photo, so I zoomed in…. Yes, the I guess idealized potential red headed (check Nova Scotia box) virtual student is sitting on a lawn which is being watered by sprinklers. That ain’t Nova Scotia — it rains something like 425 days a year in Nova Scotia; there’s no need for sprinklers. So I ran the photo through tineye, and found that, yep, it’s a stock photo. You can buy it for US$13.

So an art school with an entire photography department purchases stock photos, instead of paying 13 bucks to a student in need of some cash.

2. Hero pay

Writes Stephen Kimber:

For supermarkets, hero pay was always more about PR than rewarding employees’ above-and-beyond work. They’re ready to move on and step back. But the rest of us should take the opportunity to have the important conversation we need to have around a permanent guaranteed annual income.

Click here to read “From heroes to zeroes… the pandemic bottom line.”

3. HPX

There’s a PR disaster unfolding on the Halifax Pop Explosion’s Instagram page.

It started when the org posted a black square in support of Black Lives Matter and said it was making a donation to the local solidarity fund. This caused one person to comment about some alleged harm (I don’t know the specifics of the allegation) done by top members to Black musicians. As someone who saw the comment explained it to me, the comment went on to say that HPX “didn’t follow up with mediation promises (a statement and monetary compensation), and then they apologized with an action plan for BIPOC inclusivity for their organization. They only consulted with their board and exec about this, so there wasn’t even any inclusivity within the action plan.. about.. BIPOC.”

And then, that comment was deleted. Which was followed up by a HPX statement:

Recently a comment that was critical in nature was removed from a previous Instagram post on our feed. Our team did not remove the comment and we are actively trying to understand how it was deleted. Many people, understandably, have expressed they are upset by this. We want you to know that we hear you and we are listening. Given the sensitive nature of the subject matter, we wanted to take the time to ensure we were responding appropriately and respectfully. We understand that our actions in the past have caused harm to members of the BIPOC community. For that, we are sorry. We heard the conversations and we recognize there is more work to be done. We understand that, as an organization, we are part of systemic racism. We need, and are actively working, to change this. In addition to listening, and educating ourselves further, we are committing to a full review of our organization. We will seek guidance from professionals and consultants that will create meaningful change in every aspect of the organization. We are in the process of determining actionable steps so we can better support artists and all of our stakeholders. We know we have a lot of work to do, and are committed to finalizing an action plan in the coming weeks.

People weren’t buying the explanation that the comment was mysteriously deleted by unknown actors. And then…

bb.budiji WOOOOOOOOOOOOOW. you have absolutely no conscience. you are forcing me to release a statement and do SO MUCH WORK!!!!! for years!!! to cover up the gaslighting that this (and the last) post are showing your entire audience. how absolutely out of touch and shameful could a group of people be?????????? MAKE A STATEMENT ABOUT DANNY. MAKE A STATEMENT ABOUT JAMES AND STEPHANIE MANIPULATING US!!!! TELL EVERYONE HOW U PROMISED US COMPENSATION AND A PUBLIC STATEMENT TWO YEARS AGO (A YEAR AFTER DANNY ASSAULTED ME AT THE FESTIVAL) TELL YOUR AUDIENCE HOW YOU USED YOUR CONSIDERABLE RESOURCES TO GASLIGHT ME AND FORCE ME TO LEAVE THE CITY I WORKED IN FOR 13 YEARS!!!!!! i wasn’t thinking it but now i am. END. POP. EXPLOSION. halifaxpopx @bb.budiji This is James. I’ve been reading your posts. I’ve been reflecting a lot on this. I’ve emailed you directly, and I want you to know that I am sorry for the harm you’ve experienced over the past three years as a result of our actions. I let you down by not listening and responding appropriately. Effective today, I want you to know I have resigned from Halifax Pop Explosion. I regret it had to go on this long for you to be heard, and for this I am sorry.

I cannot verify that any of the comments are from the people they purport to be from, or that the comments are factually true.

4. Yarmouth ferry

On Friday, Premier Stephen McNeil announced what we all knew was coming — the Yarmouth ferry will not sail this year.

McNeil quite rightly pointed out that the COVID situation in the US is completely out of control with no hope of saner or effective control measures to be implemented any time soon, and so it would be madness to provide the means for Americans to bring the disease to our shores. No one wants that. So sure, cancel the ferry. Makes total sense.

But I wonder if the thing would’ve sailed this year even had there been no coronavirus. A photo of the Bar Harbor ferry terminal published by the Mount Desert Islander last month showed the construction of a building at the site with the framing barely started. And there still hasn’t been any word that US Customs has approved operations in Bar Harbor.

I’ll have to update this information:

I’ve tracked publicly announced ferry expenditures since Bay Ferries was awarded the contract in 2015, as detailed below. None of these figures includes the costs of provincial bureaucratic staff working on the ferry file: 2015: $74,496 incidental expenditures to Bay Ferries to prepare for the service

2016: $13,100,000 subsidy to Bay Ferries (35,466 passengers)

2017: $10,248,421 subsidy to Bay Ferries (38,933 passengers)

2018: $1,500,000 for upgrades to the Portland ferry terminal*

2018: $13,964,393 subsidy to Bay Ferries (50,187 passengers)

2019: $8,500,000 for upgrades to the Bar Harbor ferry terminal

2019: $13,800,000 subsidy to Bay Ferries (target of 60,000 passengers)

Total: $61,187,310 That’s just over $15 million for each of the four years of ferry service.

In reality, the 2019 subsidy was much larger, as the boat never sailed. Also, we don’t have a final figure for the ferry terminal upgrades. And then there’s the subsidy for this year, which will likely be another $15 million.

My proposed helicopter drop is looking more appealing every day:

You think I’m kidding about the Yarmouth helicopter drop? Consider that Chase the Ace is considered an economic driver in this province. Yesterday, Suzanne Rent made the point that dropping $20 bills from a helicopter would itself be a tourist attraction — “It would like one of those game show money booths! People LOVE those,” she says — and so generate even more business for the Yarmouth area hotels, bars, and coffeeshops. Let’s consider… Suppose we hired a helicopter and pilot at a seasonal cost of a million dollars and sent the thing up above downtown Yarmouth each Saturday and Sunday for the 18 weeks of the summer season. The additional $14 million/year we’re already spending would translate into daily drops of $388,888, or 19,445 $20 bills, which is to say over an eight-hour period, 40 $20 bills per minute — call it one $20 bill every 1.5 seconds. Granted, we’d need an extra person to actually toss the money out of the helicopter, but I bet we could get Pam Mood to do it gratis. People would flock to Yarmouth to watch the spectacle. The running of the bulls in Pamplona would have nothing on the Yarmouth helicopter drop. Hotels would fill up, bars would do a brisk business, traffic would pile up on the 101 as Americans drive around. We don’t need no stinking ferry.

5. The Herald’s mangled flag messaging

This — what is this? a disclaimer? — seems designed to upset everyone, regardless of their feeling about the flag. It’s a total editorial fail. Hey, print the flag, or not (although, I gotta say, clipping a paper flag out of a newspaper seems, I dunno, kinda pathetic, as flag-waving goes). Think the flag is wonderful, or hate it. All up to you. But these verbal contortions…

