Here are all the bus routes and flights with active potential COVID exposure advisories

Here are all the bus routes and flights into Halifax airport with active potential COVID exposure advisories. (Jump to flights.)

Bus routes

April 19

• Route 3 travelling from North Street to Windmill Road on April 19, 20, 21 and 23 between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

•Route 3 travelling from Windmill Road to North Street on April 19, 20, 21 and 23 between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

• Route 10 travelling from Dartmouth Terminal to Westphal on April 19 between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and between 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and April 20 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

• Route 85 Millwood towards Downsview Plaza on April 19 between 7:15 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

April 20

• Route 3 travelling from North Street to Windmill Road on April 19, 20, 21 and 23 between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

• Route 3 travelling from Burnside towards Bridge Terminal on April 20, 21, and/or 22 between 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Route 3 travelling from Lacewood towards Mumford Terminal on April 20, 21, and/or 22 between 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Route 3 travelling from Windmill Road to North Street on April 19, 20, 21 and 23 between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

• Route 56 travelling from Dartmouth Bridge Terminal to Dartmouth Crossing on April 20 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and travelling from Dartmouth Crossing to Dartmouth Bridge Terminal between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

• Route 60 travelling from Pleasant Street towards Dartmouth Bridge Terminal on April 20 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:40 p.m. and travelling from Dartmouth Bridge Terminal towards Pleasant Street between 2:20 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

• Route 72 travelling from Dartmouth Crossing towards Wright Terminal on April 20, 21, and/or 22 between 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Route 72 travelling from Portland Hills towards Woodlawn Terminal on April 20, 21, and/or 22 between 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

April 21

• Route 3 travelling from North Street to Windmill Road on April 19, 20, 21 and 23 between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

• Route 3 travelling from Burnside towards Bridge Terminal on April 20, 21, and/or 22 between 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Route 3 travelling from Lacewood towards Mumford Terminal on April 20, 21, and/or 22 between 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Route 3 travelling from Windmill Road to North Street on April 19, 20, 21 and 23 between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

• Route 10 on April 21 and April 22 travelling from Spring Garden towards Tacoma between 7:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and from Tacoma towards Spring Garden between 4:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Route 10 on April 21, April 22 and April 23 traveling from Dartmouth Bridge Terminal towards Westphal between 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., and from Westphal towards Bridge Terminal between 2:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

• Route 72 travelling from Dartmouth Crossing towards Wright Terminal on April 20, 21, and/or 22 between 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Route 72 travelling from Portland Hills towards Woodlawn Terminal on April 20, 21, and/or 22 between 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

April 22:

• Route 3 travelling from Lacewood towards Mumford Terminal on April 20, 21, and/or 22 between 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Route 3 travelling from Burnside towards Bridge Terminal on April 20, 21, and/or 22 between 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Route 10 on April 21 and April 22 travelling from Spring Garden towards Tacoma between 7:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and from Tacoma towards Spring Garden between 4:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Route 10 on April 21, April 22 and April 23 traveling from Dartmouth Bridge Terminal towards Westphal between 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., and from Westphal towards Bridge Terminal between 2:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

• Route 28 travelling from Lacewood Drive to Mumford Road [not Barrington St to Mumford Rd as previously indicated] on April 22 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Route 28 travelling from Barrington St. to Mumford Rd. on April 22 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Route 29 travelling from Point Pleasant Park to Barrington St. on April 22 between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Route 72 travelling from Dartmouth Crossing towards Wright Terminal on April 20, 21, and/or 22 between 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Route 72 travelling from Portland Hills towards Woodlawn Terminal on April 20, 21, and/or 22 between 11:15 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

April 23

• Route 3 travelling from North Street to Dartmouth Bridge Terminal on April 22 between 6:15 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

• Route 3 travelling from North Street to Windmill Road on April 19, 20, 21 and 23 between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

• Route 3 travelling from Windmill Road to North Street on April 19, 20, 21 and 23 between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

• Route 10 on April 21, April 22 and April 23 traveling from Dartmouth Bridge Terminal towards Westphal between 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., and from Westphal towards Bridge Terminal between 2:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

• Route 28 travelling from Lacewood Drive to Mumford Road on April 23 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

• Route 28 travelling from Barrington St. to Mumford Rd. on April 23 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

• Route 29 travelling from Mumford Rd. to Barrington St. on April 23 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

April 25

• Route 10 travelling from Main Street to University Avenue on April 25, 26 and 27 between 6:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 11.

• Route 10 travelling from University Avenue to Main Street on April 25, 26 and 27 between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 11.

April 26

• Route 138 travelling from Dunbrack St. to Barrington St. on April 26 and April 27 between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 10.

• Route 138 travelling from Barrington St. to Dunbrack St. on April 26 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 10.

April 27

• Route 138 travelling from Dunbrack St. to Barrington St. on April 26 and April 27 between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 10.

April 28

• Route 9B travelling from Upper Water Street to Mumford Road on April 28 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 12.

• Route 53 travelling from Leaman Drive to Bridge Terminal and Route 61 from Bridge Terminal to Alderney Landing Terminal on April 28 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 12.

• Route 61 travelling from Alderney Landing Terminal to Bridge Terminal and Route 53 from Bridge Terminal to Leaman Drive on April 28 between between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 12.

April 30

• Route 1 travelling from Spring Garden Road to Bridge Terminal on April 30 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 14.

• Route 9A travelling from Mumford Road to Herring Cove Road on April 28 between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 12.

• Route 9B travelling from Mumford Road to Herring Cove Road on April 28 between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 12.

• Route 28 travelling from Washmill Lake Drive to Lacewood Drive on April 28 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 12.

• Route 28 travelling from Washmill Lake Drive to Mumford Road on April 28 between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 12.

Flights

April 19

• Air Canada flight 8782 travelling on April 19 from Montreal (7:00 p.m.) to Halifax (9:30 p.m.) Passengers in rows 22-27, seats C, D and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 3.

April 21

• Air Canada 624 travelling on April 21 from Toronto (9:20 p.m.) to Halifax (12:30 a.m. on April 22). Passengers in rows 25-31, seats C, D, E and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

April 22

Air Canada 8780 travelling on April 22 from Montreal (8:20 a.m.) to Halifax (10:45 a.m.). Passengers in rows 22-28, seats C, D and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

April 24

• Air Canada 8782 travelling on April 24 from Montreal (7:10 p.m.) to Halifax (9 p.m.). Passengers in rows 7-13, seats A, C and D are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8.

• Air Canada 8782 travelling on April 24 from Montreal (7:20 p.m.) to Halifax (9:55 p.m.). Passengers in rows 10-16, seats C, D and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8.

April 26

• Air Canada 8780 travelling on April 26 from Montreal (8:00 a.m.) to Halifax (10:24 a.m.). Passengers in rows 12-18, seats A, C and D are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 10.

April 27

• Air Canada 613 travelling on April 27 from Halifax (3:45 p.m.) to Toronto (5:15 p.m.). Passengers in rows 11-17, seats C, D, E and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 11.

