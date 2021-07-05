Halifax Regional Police officer charged with assault

The provincial body responsible for investigating serious incident involving police has laid charges against a Halifax Regional Police constable.

Const. Jacob Farr, 31, is facing two charges of assault and one each of obstruction of a peace officer and breach of trust, the Serious Incident Response Team said in a news release on Monday.

The charges come after Farr arrested a man or boy in October 2020. SIRT said it started investigating in February after Halifax police called them.

The news release offered little detail about the allegations, but said Farr was charged with obstruction and breach of trust “for failing to report his actions in police reports as required.”

Farr has been an HRP officer since December 2017 based on this post listing his swearing in.

He’s scheduled to appear in provincial court on Aug. 5.

Subscribe to the Halifax Examiner

We have many other subscription options available, or drop us a donation. Thanks!