Halifax police officer charged with sexual assault

A Halifax Regional Police officer was expected to appear in court on Tuesday facing a charge of sexual assault.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Tea (SIRT) charged Const. Steven Mason, 37, on Jan. 10.

According to its report, released Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police contacted SIRT in December 2021 and reported a sexual assault “by an officer of the Halifax police in the summer of 2020.”

SIRT interviewed the complainant, the accused officer, three other officers, and three civilians, and concluded its investigation on Jan. 7.

“This investigation has led to the conclusion that there are sufficient grounds to lay a charge against Constable Steven Mason,” SIRT’s report says.

“This matter is currently before the courts therefore this report will not discuss the facts of the matter in any further detail. To do otherwise might compromise the fair trial interests of the accused.”

The Halifax Examiner has asked Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod about Mason’s employment status, and this post will be updated with that information.

Update:

MacLeod replied: “As per the Nova Scotia Police Act, the officer is suspended with pay.”

