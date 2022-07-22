Halifax police are working security at Superstore now, and no one will talk about it

Halifax Regional Police officers in full uniform have been patrolling Superstore locations across the municipality in recent weeks, and neither the police or the grocery chain are keen to talk about why.

The Halifax Examiner has seen officers at the Braemar Drive location in Dartmouth and the Joseph Howe Drive location in Halifax, and seen reports and photos from the Quinpool Road and Bayers Lake locations.

They have a police officer at Braemar Superstore now, which is ironic to me considering grocery prices are absolutely effing criminal right now. — Ashley Mac (@imashleymi) July 11, 2022

Const. John MacLeod, spokesperson for Halifax Regional Police, didn’t reply to questions specific to Superstore, but said private businesses are able to hire off-duty officers.

“We have an extra duty program that is staffed by officers who volunteer to fill positions while off duty,” MacLeod wrote in an email.

“Business, organizations, public and private events can place requests for officers to conduct policing duties on or near their facilities and are responsible for the associated costs. These requests do not draw from our primary policing duties and are only filled if there are officers available from the extra duty program.”

Coun. Lindell Smith, chair of the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners, did not respond to interview requests.

Throughout the budget-building process this year, Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella said police were in “dire straits” because so many officers were off work. That justification led to council approving a budget increase for the hiring of new officers.

Mark Boudreau, director of corporate affairs for Loblaw Companies Limited, Superstore’s parent company, declined an interview request to talk about why the grocery chain is using police to secure its stores: “we don’t comment on the specifics of our various in-store loss prevention or security measures.”

Grocery store chains, including Loblaw, have been raking in record profits through the pandemic. A recent Toronto Star investigation found those profits are outpacing inflation. For the first quarter of 2022, Loblaw reported increased revenue of $390 million, or 3.3%; gross profit of 31.1%, an increase of 0.8%; and an 11% increase to the dividend paid to shareholders.

