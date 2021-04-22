Halifax area goes into “almost a full lockdown” for four weeks

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free. Please help us continue this coverage by subscribing.

Reacting to a record umber of new cases of COVID-19 — 25 announced on Wednesday and 38 on Thursday— Premier Iain Rankin today instituted a series of new restrictions on the Halifax area.

“Our case numbers are rising too rapidly, and there is now community spread within Halifax Regional Municipality,” said Rankin. “We’ve all seen what’s happening outside of our borders, where some variants have gained a foothold. No one wants that right now, [so] our immediate concern is the COVID activity we’re seeing within the Halifax area. That’s why effective tomorrow at 8am, we are introducing new restrictions for all of HRM, as well as a number of communities in the surrounding area. We are implementing what is almost a full lockdown and it will be in place for the next four weeks.”

The new restrictions impose a ban on non-essential travel into and out of Halifax, close restaurants and bars to seated service (including on patios), shut classrooms in six families of schools, impose a new gathering limit of just five people, and close gyms, fitness centres, and personal care services.

“The intent of these restrictions is to keep people home as much as possible,” said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang. “As before, when we’ve done this, go to work, go to school, get your essentials, go to your medical and other necessary appointments, including your vaccine appointment, but otherwise, stay home.”

Schools

“Daycares will remain open,” said Strang. “Most schools will stay open as well, where possible. Children and youth need to be in school for their education, social, and emotional development, mental and mental health. We have done an amazing job of keeping children and youth in school all year. There are certainly not many jurisdictions in Canada that can say that, but our schools are being impacted by increased COVID-19 activity.”

Eight of the recent cases are connected to eight different schools. Therefore, the following families of schools are closed for two weeks effective Friday:

Auburn Drive High family of schools

Astral Drive Elementary

Bell Park Academic Centre

Caldwell Road Elementary

Colby Village Elementary

Joseph Giles Elementary

Humber Park Elementary

Astral Drive Junior High

Graham Creighton Junior High

Cole Harbour District High family of schools

Atlantic View Elementary

Colonel John Stuart Elementary

George Bissett Elementary

Nelson Whynder Elementary

Robert K. Turner Elementary

Ross Road School (P-9)

Sir Robert Borden Junior High

Dartmouth High family of schools

Bicentennial School (P-9)

Crichton Park Elementary

Dartmouth South Academy (P-8)

Harbour View Elementary

Hawthorn Elementary

John MacNeil Elementary

Shannon Park Elementary

South Woodside Elementary

John Martin Junior High

École secondaire Mosaïque

École du Carrefour

École Bois-Joli

Strang downplayed the risk of spread in school.

“The exposure is not happening in the school,” he said. “We’re not getting transmission by and large within the school. What is happening? Because we have lots of disease activity out in the community, it just so happens that there are people are exposed and become infected out in their community and now then they have to be in school while they were infectious.

“Fortunately,” he continued, “as we had the contacts in schools, as we isolate them and test them, we’re not seeing very many cases occur from that. Since September, we’ve had lots of cases in schools and we have not seen schools having a significant transmission of virus in the schools.”

Still, the new restrictions require that all students in all grades be masked. Previously, masks were not required for Primary through Grade 3 students.

